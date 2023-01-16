Dianña Releases New Country Song "A Street Called Evergreen" After Consecutive TOP 20 Adult Contemporary Hits

Dianña rediscovers her roots in this autobiographical tale of her beginnings as a singer-songwriter.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though Dianña's last two releases were crossover Adult Contemporary hits, her new release "A Street Called Evergreen" is squarely in her wheelhouse as a storytelling Country music singer-songwriter. Released today to radio, Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms reported her label Billeegee Productions.

Dianña's newest release is a story about her journey as a singer-songwriter. I hope this song inspires budding singer-songwriters to follow their dreams.

Dianña spoke about her song, "I wrote the first draft over ten years ago about my childhood living in a particular house. That draft had a negative tone as I was trying to exorcise often bad and even traumatic memories through my songwriting. But I was never able to finish it. Then a year ago I decided to visit the house and it had been torn down, which took away many of the bad memories for me. So I rewrote the song focusing on the positive memories."

Dianña's holiday release "Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe" rose to #14 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart, and her previous song "Hands" spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks.

"A Street Called Evergreen" was written by Dianña and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).

