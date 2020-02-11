Dianomi Therapeutics Exclusively Licenses Nucleic Acid Technologies from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF)

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dianomi Therapeutics Inc. today announced that it has licensed a second suite of intellectual property (IP) from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), expanding the use of its Mineral Coated Microparticle (MCM) technology into nucleic acid therapy.

Dianomi's core MCM technology mimics the natural, inherent properties of mineralized tissues to stabilize and control the release of active drug molecules and improve their therapeutic function, thus addressing common limitations of artificial polymer-based drug delivery systems. The newly acquired IP covers compositions and methods for delivering nucleic acid-based therapies and has broad utility across nucleic acid fields, including DNA, mRNA and RNAi applications.

Developed at the University of Wisconsin–Madison by William Murphy, Ph.D., a UW-Madison professor of biomedical engineering and orthopedics and rehabilitation, the MCM technology in combination with nucleic acids has demonstrated favorable results, both in vitro and in vivo. In early animal studies, results of mRNA delivery indicated enhanced transfection and localized sequestration of the gene product, promising a potentially potent and sustained therapeutic effect.

"Dianomi has demonstrated success in developing and optimizing MCM delivery for biologics and other small molecules," said Murphy, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Dianomi. "I look forward to Dianomi's expansion into the area of nucleic acid therapy, building upon the early results of our nucleic acid delivery in regenerative medicine applications."

The newly licensed IP includes issued U.S. patents as well as pending U.S. and international patent applications. Dianomi retains exclusive, global rights to pursue nucleic acid therapeutics independently and to build out its commercialization and development programs with other institutions and therapeutic entities.

"This new suite of intellectual property expands the capability of Dianomi's core technology into new indications and markets having significant commercial and clinical interest," said Martin Ostrowski, chief operations officer and general counsel of Dianomi. "We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship with WARF and continue developing the platform applicability of our technological and clinical programs to improve patient care."

Dianomi's first product is a tailored interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra) for osteoarthritis, which utilizes Dianomi's MCM technology to provide sustained drug delivery. Dianomi intends to develop its own internal candidates while pursuing collaborative opportunities in a number of clinical indications, including cardiovascular, rheumatological, oncology, vaccines, regenerative medicine, neuromuscular and spinal degeneration, and general health and wellbeing.

About Dianomi

Dianomi Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on optimizing the therapeutic profile of biologics, small molecules and nucleic acids to improve patient dosing, safety and efficacy. The company is advancing a pipeline of next-generation treatments for rheumatological disease states, initially targeting osteoarthritis and pain. The company's proprietary Mineral Coated Microparticle (MCM) technology mimics the ability of human bones and teeth to store and protect biologics, and provides greatly improved, sustained delivery of active biologics and other molecules. For more information on the company, please visit www.dianomitx.com.

About WARF

The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 2,000 patents and an investment portfolio of $2.7 billion as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org and view WARF's Cycle of Innovation.

Media Contacts:

Dianomi Therapeutics

Joleen Rau

Rau Communications

234030@email4pr.com

(608) 209-0792

Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF)

Jeanan Yasiri Moe

Director of Strategic Communications

(608) 960-9892

SOURCE Dianomi Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.dianomitx.com

