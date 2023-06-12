Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality's debuts with its first dual-brand project in Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 10, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality's inaugural dual-brand project, Diaoyutai Hotel Qingdao and MGM Qingdao, marked its official opening in Laoshan District, Qingdao.

MGM, the creator of an entertainment universe, and Diaoyutai, the premier luxury hotel brand and emblem of opulent hospitality rooted in China's heritage, joined hands for the momentous occasion. Celebrating the theme of "Light and Shadow - Making a Beautiful City Dream Come True" at the breathtaking Qingdao Financial Center, the opening ceremony of Diaoyutai Hotel Qingdao and MGM Qingdao was a remarkable affair. Guests were immersed in a realm of extravagance, where the art of ribbon cutting and the indulgence of VIP luncheons seamlessly intertwined, offering a gateway to an unparalleled stay experience.

The collaborative effort marks Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality's debut under two distinct names, highlighting its investment and management by SID (Qingdao) Investment Development. With a focus on offering high-end luxury and incorporating the unique charm of both old and new Qingdao, this remarkable venture promises to leave visitors with a fresh perspective on this enchanting coastal city.

Diaoyutai, with its rich cultural heritage, exemplifies the essence of Chinese etiquette. The name itself pays homage to Emperor Zhangzong of the Jin Dynasty, who found solace fishing at Beijing's Yuyuantan Park. Over time, Diaoyutai State Guesthouse has evolved into a significant venue where Chinese leaders handle both domestic and foreign affairs.

MGM, established in 1924 with the founding of MGM Studios in the USA, has emerged as one of the world's most dynamic entertainment destination hotel brands. The studio is renowned for its extensive catalog of timeless films, including classics like Gone with the Wind, The Phantom of the Opera, The Wizard of Oz, and La Traviata. MGM played a pivotal role in establishing the Academy Awards, the annual prestigious ceremony that recognizes excellence in the film industry, becoming an iconic symbol of US cinema. The awards solidified MGM's pioneering position in the entertainment landscape. In the 1970s, the owners of MGM Studios launched the first MGM hotel in Las Vegas, the world's largest hotel complex at the time. The hotel propelled MGM Resorts International to the forefront of the global entertainment industry, equipped with the ability to develop world-class entertainment destinations.

The two hotels possess distinct design and positioning, each with its own unique allure.

Diaoyutai Hotel Qingdao draws inspiration from the timeless elegance of ancient Chinese architecture and the exquisite pavilions found in classical gardens. The venue reflects the oriental essence of the brand, incorporating elements of Chinese philosophy and hospitality into both its public spaces and guests' private areas. The Royal Court Chinese Restaurant, taking design cues from Penglai Wonderland, offers breathtaking views through panoramic glass windows that overlook Qingdao's mountains and bay. The Fangfei Garden Lounge and the Fangfei tea house provide serene and tranquil settings.

MGM Qingdao boasts 334 luxurious rooms that showcase distinct personality and excitement. With features like crystal vertical striped patterned glass and color gradients, the hotel's design elements captivate guests. The interior is adorned in two different color schemes, red and green. The red scheme pays homage to Qingdao's historic red brick roofs and urban legacy, while the green scheme honors the city's lush surroundings and vibrant hues. Five dining options are on offer at the hotel, including restaurants, bakeries, and bars, catering to various culinary preferences. The hotel's banquet hall, distinguished by its unique design and technological sophistication, serves as an ideal venue for personalized conference events, banquets, wedding receptions, and other guest activities.

