Diaper Rash Cream Market size to grow by USD 523.02 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing consumer awareness about natural baby products - Technavio

Apr 05, 2023, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diaper rash cream market size is estimated to increase by USD 523.02 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.91%. The rising consumer awareness about natural baby products is one of the major drivers fueling the diaper rash cream market growth. Natural baby products contain less or negligible synthetic additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives, which help soothe the skin and restore skin health. For example, Cetaphil Baby Diaper Cream by Galderma Laboratories and Nestle Skin Health is made of natural ingredients. It is free of paraben, colorants, and mineral oils and is hypoallergenic. Hence, the growing awareness and preference for natural baby products due to their inherent benefits are expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Diaper Rash Cream Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the growth of the diaper rash cream market during the forecast period. The hypermarkets or supermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in the offline distribution channel in 2021 for personal care products such as diaper rash creams. Furthermore, specialty stores offer several brands of products and product portfolios and sell similar goods across all outlets. Consumers prefer these stores for purchasing personal care products, as a large variety of products are available in one store. Moreover, specialty stores provide a curated set of merchandise, and the employee staff provides superior customer service through their extensive product knowledge.
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global diaper rash cream market.
- APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the diaper rash cream market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the market in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in living standards of people will facilitate the diaper rash cream market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Higher average household incomes, along with a rising number of women in the workforce. are expected to boost the growth of the market.
Report
Diaper rash cream market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global diaper rash cream market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer diaper rash cream in the market are Johnson and Johnson Inc., Artsana Spa, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Earth Mama Organics, Laboratoires Expanscience, Galderma SA, MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC., Moberg Pharma AB, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanofi SA, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., Unilever PLC, W.S. Badger Co., and Weleda Group and others.
Vendor Offerings -
- Artsana Spa - The company offers diaper rash cream under the brand name Chicco.
- Bayer AG - The company offers diaper rash cream under the brand name Adskin health.
- Beiersdorf AG - The company offers diaper rash cream under the brand name Aquaphor.
Diaper Rash Cream Market – Market Dynamics
Key Trends -
- The rising popularity of e-commerce channels is one of the trends for the diaper rash cream market growth.
- The rapid internet penetration, the rising consumer trust in online retailing, faster shipping services, and the growing fragmentation of consumer choices will play a significant role in market growth.
- Several vendors that offer diaper care products sell their products through online e-commerce sites such as Amazon and eBay.
- Vendors offer various discounts with product feature descriptions in their online stores. Hence, with the rising number of internet users in developing countries, manufacturers and retailers have considerable market potential.
- This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the diaper rash cream market during the forecast period.
Major challenges -
- The decline in birth rates in developed economies is one of the major factors hindering the diaper rash cream market growth.
- There is a steady decline in birth rates in many developed countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the global fertility rate reduced by 30% between March 2020 and March 2021.
- Low birth rates have been recorded in many parts of the world, primarily due to reasons such as the perceived lack of job prospects for women with children.
- Moreover, as more women are becoming socially and economically independent in both developed and developing countries, childbirth is becoming more delayed.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this Diaper Rash Cream Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diaper rash cream market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the diaper rash cream market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the diaper rash cream market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diaper rash cream market vendors
|
Diaper Rash Cream Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 523.02 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth of 2021-2022(%)
|
5.42
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Johnson and Johnson Inc., Artsana Spa, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Earth Mama Organics, Laboratoires Expanscience, Galderma SA, MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC., Moberg Pharma AB, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanofi SA, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., Unilever PLC, W.S. Badger Co., and Weleda Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
