Diapers Market to Exceed US$ 144.4 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in materials used have enabled manufacturers in the diaper market to unveil skin-friendly and high absorbent products. The increasing awareness about sustainable products is expected to unlock new revenue streams. The global diaper market is projected to expand at CAGR of 6.8% during 2021 - 2031.

The focus on eco-friendly and sustainable diapers is expected to pave the way to innovations, assert the analysts in a TMR study on the diaper market. International personal hygiene companies are keen on tapping into the incremental avenues in the growing uptake of disposable diapers. They are entering into partnerships with the objective to boost the diaper recycling rate.

The use of diapers has grown in managing urinary incontinence among adults globally, underpinned by efforts to remove the stigma of use. Companies in the diaper marker are reaping potential revenue gains by unveiling products with high percentage of recyclable materials. Reusable diapers are gaining preference over conventional diapers for consumers suffering from some skin conditions.

Key Findings of Diaper Market Study

Innovative Product Launches to Expand Prospects: Parents are seeking and adopting diapers that prevent stressful and unexpected diaper changes and outside leakage and disruptions. Diapers are critical for ensuring uninterrupted sleep for babies, and disposable diapers have witnessed wide preference. Convenience for customers is expected to set the tone for innovative product development, notes the TMR study on the diaper market.

Smart Adult Incontinence Products to Create Incremental Avenues: Smart adult incontinence products have opened new avenues for wearable technology developers. Manufacturers are keen on garnering revenues by meeting the demand for smart adult diapers equipped with wearable sensor. This has led to the increasing array of adult incontinence products with novel sensory technologies paired with smartphone app. Such technology advancements in wearable technology are opening new revenue streams, observe the TMR analysts in the in-depth study on the diaper market.

Eco-friendly Diapers to Gather Traction: The substantial adoption of used disposable diapers has been propelling technological advancements in the treatment and recycling. The concern has led to the need for incorporating more eco-friendly materials in next-gen products in the diaper market. Plant-based materials have gained popularity in this regard.

Diaper Market: Key Drivers

Growing spending on baby care products and preference over advanced adult incontinence products in industrialized nations have driven the evolution of the diaper market.

Growing awareness about hygiene products has expanded the commercialization avenue for firms, notes a TMR study on the diaper market.

Diapers Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The Asia Pacific diaper market is projected to advance at a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in demand for smart adult diapers and the increasing trend of millennial parents preferring better hygiene products. Rise in middle class population is expected to spur the sales opportunities in the next few years.

Rise in demand for disposable diapers in North America has bolstered the revenue prospects of this regional market. The inclination toward sustainable products will open up new opportunities in the near future.

Diapers Market: Key Players

The entry of several regional players has intensified the level of competition in the diaper market. Some of the prominent players in the diaper market are Ontex Group NV., Oji Holdings Corporation, Nobel Hygiene Private Limited, DSG International, Domtar Corporation, Kao Corporation, SCA Hygiene, Hengan, Unicharm, Procter & Gamble, and Kimberley Clark.

Global Diaper Market: Segmentation

Diaper Market, by Type

Cloth Diaper

Flat Cloth Diaper



Fitted Cloth Diaper



Pre-fold Cloth Diaper



All-in-one Cloth Diaper



Others

Disposable Diaper

Ultra-Absorbent Diaper



Super-Absorbent Diaper



Regular Diaper



Biodegradable Diaper

Training Diaper

Swim Pants

Diaper market, by Demography

Age

Baby Diaper



Adult Diaper

Gender

Male Diaper



Female Diaper



Common Diaper

Diaper Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa

& South America

