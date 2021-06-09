Diaphragm Valves Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA and Crane Co. | Technavio
The global diaphragm valves market is expected to grow by USD 32.21 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Diaphragm Valves Market Analysis Report by End-user (Water treatment industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Chemical industry, Food and beverage industry, and Other industries), Type (Weir diaphragm valves and Straightway diaphragm valves), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
The diaphragm valves market is driven by the rising demand for water treatment. In addition, the growing demand for effective management of radioactive waste is anticipated to boost the growth of the Diaphragm Valves Market.
Major Five Diaphragm Valves Companies:
- Alfa Laval AB
- Christian Burkert GmbH and Co. KG
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Crane Co.
- Emerson Electric Co.
Diaphragm Valves Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Water treatment industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemical industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other industries - size and forecast 2020-2025
Diaphragm Valves Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Weir diaphragm valves - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Straightway diaphragm valves - size and forecast 2020-2025
Diaphragm Valves Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
