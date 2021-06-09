Diaphragm Valves Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA and Crane Co. | Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Diaphragm Valves Market Analysis Report by End-user (Water treatment industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Chemical industry, Food and beverage industry, and Other industries), Type (Weir diaphragm valves and Straightway diaphragm valves), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/diaphragm-valves-market-industry-analysis

The diaphragm valves market is driven by the rising demand for water treatment. In addition, the growing demand for effective management of radioactive waste is anticipated to boost the growth of the Diaphragm Valves Market.

Major Five Diaphragm Valves Companies:

Alfa Laval AB

Christian Burkert GmbH and Co. KG

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Crane Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Diaphragm Valves Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Water treatment industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other industries - size and forecast 2020-2025

Diaphragm Valves Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Weir diaphragm valves - size and forecast 2020-2025

Straightway diaphragm valves - size and forecast 2020-2025

Diaphragm Valves Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio