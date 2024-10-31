Diaspora Groceries Announces Inaugural Diaspora Diversity Supplier Summit in Partnership with WANDA in Los Angeles, CA this November

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diaspora Groceries , in partnership with its newly formed nonprofit arm, Diaspora Groceries Cares, is excited to host the Diaspora Diversity Supplier Summit on November 9th and 10th in Los Angeles, CA. This free, groundbreaking event invites food suppliers, farmers, and advocates to a two-day journey of connection, education, and growth centered around food access, economic opportunity, and cultural empowerment.

Tiffany Haddish, Freddy Matthews, and Tambra Raye Stevenson are set to bring the heat at the upcoming Diaspora Diversity Supplier Summit in Los Angeles! Join them November 9-10 as they discuss food as medicine, cultural empowerment, and building a thriving, inclusive food system. Ready to level up your food business? “She Ready”—and so are we!

The Diaspora Diversity Supplier Summit seeks to create a platform that empowers Black and Brown communities by providing the tools, resources, and support necessary to foster sustainable food systems. "The Summit is more than an event; it's a movement to uplift communities through food and economic opportunities," says Richea Jones, Co-Founder of Diaspora Groceries and Diaspora Cares. "We're creating a space for meaningful change and support for businesses prioritizing culture, community, and sustainability."

Highlighting the event will be industry-focused workshops, including Retail Readiness led by Freddy Cameron, Head of Stores and Retail Operations at Embarc and advisory board member for Diaspora Groceries. "With over 20 years in retail, I'm thrilled to guide diverse suppliers on building their brands," says Cameron. "This Summit is about equipping food entrepreneurs with the skills and insights they need to thrive in today's retail landscape."

In a unique collaboration, WANDA (Women Advancing Nutrition, Dietetics, and Agriculture) has joined as a partner, aligning with the event's Food as Medicine focus. "The Diaspora Diversity Supplier Summit perfectly complements our Food as Medicine in the Black Community initiative," shares Tambra Raye Stevenson, MPH, MA, Founder and CEO of WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture . "This gathering is an opportunity to foster community resilience, health, and empowerment through culturally relevant food."

The Summit will also feature the USDA-funded Business Builder Pitch, providing $30,000 in grants to support emerging food businesses. "We're not just bringing food to the table; we're bringing opportunities to our communities," says Tiffany Haddish, Co-Founder of Diaspora Groceries. "This Summit is about building an inclusive food system where suppliers, farmers, and advocates can work together to create lasting change."

Along with Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce , another key partner is the Southwest Regional Food Business Center which is a proud partner of Diaspora Groceries in their mission to empower local food entrepreneurs and create a diverse and sustainable food ecosystem. "This Summit represents a crucial step in fostering equitable opportunities for small businesses in Los Angeles, promoting resilience and inclusion throughout the region's food supply chain," said Glenda Humiston, Vice President, University of California, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

To close the Summit, attendees are invited to an exclusive VIP Friendraiser Reception, a fundraiser for Diaspora Cares featuring Tiffany Haddish. This intimate event offers supporters a chance to connect with the community, learn more about the mission of Diaspora Groceries, and engage in future initiatives.

Join us for the Diaspora Diversity Supplier Summit, November 9-10, and participate in a movement reshaping the food industry. Register today to secure your spot: https://www.diasporagroceries.org/diversitysuppliersummit .

