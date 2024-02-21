Diasti Stables Celebrates One Year Anniversary as Premier Equestrian Training Destination

MORRISTON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diasti Stables is proud to commemorate its first year as Ocala's leading equestrian training facility. With its dedicated team of highly skilled trainers specializing in Jumping, Hunters, and Dressage, Diasti Stables provides comprehensive training programs tailored to meet the individual needs of equestrian enthusiasts. This milestone marks a year of exceptional success and sets the foundation for continued excellence in the equestrian community.

Nestled within the serene beauty of Morriston, FL, Diasti Stables is situated on a sprawling 110-acre property adorned with picturesque oak-covered trails, offering an enchanting setting for riders and horses alike. The facility's commitment to providing elite training experiences is exemplified by its meticulously maintained 70 stalls and 11 luxurious on-site apartments, ensuring both equine residents and their human counterparts enjoy the utmost comfort and convenience.

"Our first year at Diasti Stables has exceeded all expectations," said Jennifer Diasti, owner of Diasti Stables. "We are immensely proud of the vibrant community we've cultivated and the remarkable accomplishments we've achieved together in just one year. Diasti Stables has quickly become synonymous with excellence in equestrian training, and we eagerly look forward to the exciting journey ahead."

To celebrate this significant milestone, Diasti Stables will be hosting a series of exclusive events and activities, including special training sessions and social gatherings. These occasions not only celebrate the achievements of the Diasti Stables community but also provide an opportunity for reflection and anticipation of a future filled with continued success and innovation.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed clients, dedicated staff, and the supportive community for their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm," added Jennifer Diasti. "Together, we have built a legacy of excellence at Diasti Stables. We invite equestrian enthusiasts searching for top-notch training and unparalleled experiences to join us on this exciting journey."

For more information about Diasti Stables, visit diastistables.com or contact Ralea at 352-355-9921.

About Diasti Stables

Diasti Stables is an equestrian training facility located in Morriston, FL. With a team of highly skilled trainers specializing in Jumping, Hunters, and Dressage, Diasti Stables offers tailored training programs for riders and their equine partners. Nestled within a picturesque 110-acre property, the facility provides an enchanting setting for equestrian enthusiasts to experience top-notch training and unforgettable moments. For more information, visit diastistables.com

