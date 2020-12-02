DiBartolo European Bakery to Celebrate Grand Opening in Downtown Haddonfield

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiBartolo European Bakery is pleased to announce the official Grand Opening of a second location in Haddonfield, NJ. The celebration will begin on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1pm with an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony with Haddonfield's Deputy Mayor Jeff Kasko and Remi Fortunato, retail recruiter. The community is invited to stop by and enjoy complimentary pastries and punch from 1pm to 3pm. All who visit are asked to practice social distancing and adhere to face-covering requirements.

You might recognize the DiBartolo name for the infamous custom cake creations of Al DiBartolo, Jr., a veteran of food TV shows like Food Network's "Holiday Wars" and TLC's "Next Great Baker, "to name a few. What began in 1969 as a family-owned and operated bakery in Pennsauken, NJ, evolved into a neighborhood staple in Collingswood, NJ, with quite a loyal following. The Collingswood location will continue to function both as a retail storefront and production bakery for custom specialty and wedding cakes.

The new location will carry DiBartolo's signature items, including Italian rum cake, pound cake, and cupcakes. In addition to these fan favorites, they've introduced an expansive new menu of specialty desserts, including macarons, eclairs, and new signature cakes like Mango Mousse, with layers of vanilla cake and mango mousse, and German Chocolate, layered chocolate cake with coconut filling, chocolate ganache, and toasted coconut.

The intimate seating area adjacent to the glass bakery cases, packed with colorful pastries, is a perfect setting for enjoying a light lunch menu of soup, salads, and sandwiches like the Autostrada Panini with mortadella, coppa, soppressata, prosciutto cotto, fontina, pepperoncini mayo on Tuscan loaf or the Turkey, Pancetta, Avocado & Brie with fig and balsamic mayo on multigrain bread.

"We are extremely excited to become a part of this vibrant neighborhood and, even more so, to help celebrate all the special occasions that arise in the community. That's our favorite part," says Elka Devash, co-owner and chief creative officer of Genesis Hospitality, DiBartolo's parent company.

DiBartolo European Bakery is located at 115 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield. For more information and hours of operation, please visit dibartolobakery.com or call 856-869-3565.

About DiBartolo European Bakery

Since 1969, DiBartolo European Bakery has been a neighborhood favorite for delicious cookies and pastries, plus over-the-top special occasion cakes you might recognize from the Food Network. Pop in for traditional Viennoiserie and contemporary cakes, or order ahead for elegant wedding cakes and custom hand-carved 3D celebration cakes created by our award-winning cake designer.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality is a collection of restaurants and bars, historical inns and event spaces, bakeries (such as Chez Alice Patisserie), and boutique hotels. We are committed to crafting exceptional experiences for our guests. Whether you're looking for fine dining with a breathtaking wine list or a casual pastry and coffee, we're happy to deliver it with excellent service and our signature warmth.

