DiBroca Consulting Group Lauded for Strong Fourth-Quarter Performance

With President Michael Licata at the helm, the firm surpassed other eligible companies across the nation in terms of quality and sales metrics during Q4 of 2017 to garner the coveted Campaign Cup award. The Campaign Cup is a trophy given quarterly to the top-performing company across the nation. This win marks the first time that DiBroca Consulting Group has earned this prestigious honor.

"When we opened our doors a year ago, our goal was to build the strongest team possible," said Licata. "I am proud of the group we have put together and I'm excited to see what year number two has in store for us!"

DiBroca Consulting Group specializes in direct marketing and sales techniques designed to bring the client increased brand awareness and market share along with faithful, long-term customers. In addition to sales success, the firm takes pride in its leadership, development, and training.

About DiBroca Consulting Group

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, DiBroca Consulting Group is an innovative outsourced marketing and consulting firm specializing in customer acquisition and retention. Dedicated to maintaining the highest standards, the team at DiBroca Consulting Group works with the client to achieve great results and increase their market share. For more information, call 585-270-8860 or go to https://dibroca.com/.

Contact: Michael Licata

585-236-4846

