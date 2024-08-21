DIBS BEAUTY LAUNCHES AT ULTA BEAUTY

The cult-favorite beauty brand is now exclusively available at select Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough cosmetics line DIBS Beauty has announced its exclusive partnership with the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty. Starting on August 26th, select products from the DIBS Beauty portfolio will debut on shelves at more than 590 Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S. and on ulta.com, launching through Ulta Beauty's emerging brand platform, Sparked.

DIBS Beauty was created to cut through the clutter for busy consumers and deliver easy, must-have makeup made for more. The award-winning hero products, which include the Desert Island Duos, are designed to deliver quick and compelling transformations with the flick of a wrist. Featuring efficacious products made with better-for-you ingredients, DIBS' assortment is certified clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and as a brand that gives back through Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty. The brand is also gluten-free, talc-free, safe for sensitive skin and both allergy and dermatologist-tested.

Co-Founder Courtney Shields has been a loyal Ulta Beauty fan and customer since a young age. "I have been shopping at Ulta Beauty since I was a teenager and it is a full-circle dream to be able to bring both my mom and daughter into stores to experience our brand on their shelves," said Shields. "We knew from our first meeting that Ulta Beauty was the right home for our brand." The Ulta Beauty launch will represent DIBS Beauty's first foray into brick and mortar retail.

On a mission to become a "50-state brand", DIBS Beauty has strategically established a presence in every state. Jeff Lee, Co-Founder and CEO, believes this partnership with Ulta Beauty has the power to get the brand closer to that goal with presence in 46 states. "We have worked hard to introduce our uncomplicated, easy-to-use products to consumers of all generations and levels of makeup knowledge. We were extremely thoughtful about finding the right partner that amplifies our commitment to welcoming people into the DIBS experience with bright and open spaces. Ulta Beauty is the dream partner for us in our shared mission to 'blend the rules' for today's consumers."

"Giving beauty lovers more of what they love, we're excited to exclusively welcome emerging color cosmetics brand, DIBS Beauty, to our assortment as they make their retail debut," said Maria Salcedo, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "For the first time, our guests can explore, experiment, and play with DIBS' perfectly paired blush, contour, and glow-giving bronzer sticks in stores, making it easier than ever to find their ideal shades for an unmatched, everyday look. We're thrilled to partner with Courtney and her team to bring the brand to life on our beauty shelves."

Select DIBS Beauty products can be found online and at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide starting on August 26th.

About DIBS BEAUTY

DIBS Beauty represents an entirely new approach that takes the intimidation out of makeup with uncomplicated color combos and ingredients. The line was specifically built to be mistake-proof, multi-purpose and stackable, enabling easy transformations that can be achieved by any consumer. From the carefully curated shade range to their effortless blendability, each product in the collection has been thoughtfully formulated to truly elevate the everyday.

