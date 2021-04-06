Dice Announces Launch of Enhanced Tech-Focused Career Marketplace, Including Release of New Candidate Profile

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. brand (NYSE: DHX), today launches its enhanced Candidate Profile to highlight technologists' unique skills and career accomplishments, maximizing their visibility to top recruiters and employers. The redesigned tool joins recently released Recruiter Profiles and Instant Messaging to establish an interactive and dynamic career marketplace, activating Dice's deep tech specialization to empower recruiters, hiring organizations and technologists to build meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships that lead to career placements.

"With the release of Candidate Profile, Dice's one-of-a-kind platform now offers a differentiated approach to cataloguing technology skills, provides a skills-based approach for recruiters to find candidates who fit their needs, and allows for instant messaging to efficiently engage with those ideal candidates," said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. brand). "We are 100% tech-focused and have created a platform that allows for end-to-end engagement between recruiters and technologists, ultimately speeding up the vetting process, reducing time-to-hire and establishing trust while building a talent pipeline for current and future roles."

The Dice marketplace is where tech connects™, offering thoughtful solutions to the persistent issues inherent in the traditional hiring process. Specifically, the platform is designed to eliminate the most common frustrations on both sides of the hiring relationship, driving quality over quantity in terms of matches, getting the right roles in front of the right technologists and opening the lines of real-time, intuitive communication between technologists seeking their next roles and employers and recruiters looking to fill their most important tech-focused positions.

Key Features of Dice's Career Marketplace

Candidate Profile: The enhanced Dice Candidate Profile provides the most detailed overviews in tech hiring, setting Dice apart as the career marketplace with the most comprehensive technologist insights. The new experience encourages technologists to update their profiles with new skills, experiences and preferred jobs, and to make their profiles visible to recruiters, providing an even deeper and more transparent talent pool.

The enhanced Dice Candidate Profile provides the most detailed overviews in tech hiring, setting Dice apart as the career marketplace with the most comprehensive technologist insights. The new experience encourages technologists to update their profiles with new skills, experiences and preferred jobs, and to make their profiles visible to recruiters, providing an even deeper and more transparent talent pool. Recruiter Profile: Dice's Recruiter Profile provides recruiters the opportunity to build trust and credibility with technologists by showing what sets them apart in their personalized profile. By highlighting company brand and values, upcoming virtual events and other relevant insights, Recruiter Profiles help hiring organizations more effectively represent themselves to in-demand candidates alongside their posted jobs. In a recent survey of Dice technologists, over 90% are more likely to want to learn more and apply to jobs, as well as trust and respond to recruiters who include information about themselves or their organization in their Recruiter Profile.

Dice's Recruiter Profile provides recruiters the opportunity to build trust and credibility with technologists by showing what sets them apart in their personalized profile. By highlighting company brand and values, upcoming virtual events and other relevant insights, Recruiter Profiles help hiring organizations more effectively represent themselves to in-demand candidates alongside their posted jobs. In a recent survey of Dice technologists, over 90% are more likely to want to learn more and apply to jobs, as well as trust and respond to recruiters who include information about themselves or their organization in their Recruiter Profile. Instant Messaging: Dice Instant Messaging enables real-time, transparent conversations between employers and technologists through the Dice platform, building immediate credibility and trust on both sides of the relationship. In Q1, Dice saw significant growth in adoption, with 72% more conversations than in Q4. In total, the first quarter saw 37,000 total messages spanning 18,000 unique conversations with 10,000 unique candidates. Recruiters and technologists can now see when the other is online and ready to connect, and chats can be initiated by both parties (technologists have initiated over one third of chats). Recruiters can effortlessly and speedily access Instant Messaging directly from both TalentSearch and job applications, all through one seamless workflow.

"In today's ultra-integrated world, making instant connections is often the easy part. Dice's career marketplace is designed to help employers and recruiters build credibility and trust with top tech talent in order to make their next great hire. Our latest advancements also aid technologists in cutting through the clutter to land their dream job with an organization that fits with their values," said Christian Dwyer, Chief Product Officer of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands -- Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers — enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

