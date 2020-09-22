Dice Celebrates 30th Anniversary and Innovative Tech Advancements

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career hub for technology professionals, is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. For three decades, Dice has been a leader in the technology career field and continues to drive innovation with the goal of making the recruitment experience as frictionless as possible for technologists and employers.

Dice released The Guide to a Successful Technology Career as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations. The guide features comprehensive career advice to help aspiring and early stage technologists build a successful career and leverages Dice’s three decades of experience and leadership in the technology sector.

In its 30th year, Dice has launched a series of important innovations to help technologists further their careers and employers hire the quality professionals they need. "When Dice started in 1990, the total population of those in computer systems design in the United States stood around 413,000. That same subset of tech has more than 2.2M technologists today. With a total of 12M technologists across tech fields in the US in 2020, the growth of the industry is palpable. In the last 12 months, Dice surfaced over 1M unique jobs to candidates. With 9M technologist profiles, Dice continues to leverage our 30-years of deep-rooted experience in tech recruitment while continuing to innovate as the next-level leader in our industry," shared Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice.

Elevating Trust & Connections Between Recruiters and Technologists

To help build trust and long-term relationships between technologists and recruiters, Dice launched Recruiter Profiles to enable recruiters to showcase their areas of strength and expertise, and highlight their tech focus by promoting their latest news, future hiring needs, and upcoming events. Recruiter Profile is the first of many cutting-edge innovations toward realizing Dice's longer-term vision of a space where recruiters and technologists can connect more directly and transparently.

Protecting the Privacy of Technologists

Privacy and security remain critical in technology's ever-changing landscape. To protect privacy, Dice launched Private Email, which automatically anonymizes a technologist's email address when they make their profile visible to recruiters. This gives technologists full control over when they share their personal email address. Dice Private Email also allows recruiters to receive detailed email metrics about how effective their candidate communications are, emphasizing mutual respect among Dice's trusted network of technologists, recruiters and hiring companies.

The Era of Remote Work

Remote work has been a longstanding preference for technologists. The Dice 2020 Tech Salary Report showed that 61% of technologists said they would prefer to work remotely at least half the time, although only 24% said they could do so. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed the attitude of many employers around remote working as it became a business necessity. Dice responded with a new remote jobs filter providing technologists a fast solution to apply for the work-from-home roles they're pursuing. Since its release earlier this year, technologists on Dice are applying to remote jobs nearly three times more than office-based positions.

The Guide to a Successful Technology Career

Dice's longstanding expertise working with professionals in the technology space remains paramount to providing best-in-class career advice as technologists navigate everything from getting their first role, upskilling and growing within roles, to solidifying their career. As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, Dice released The Guide to a Successful Technology Career. The guide features comprehensive career advice to help aspiring and early stage technologists build a successful career and leverages Dice's three decades of experience and leadership in the technology sector.

Download: Dice's Guide to a Successful Technology Career

Press PDF: Email [email protected] for an ungated PDF of the report

Read more on Dice Insights: The Guide to a Successful Technology Career article

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

Dice COVID-19 Jobs Resource Center | Dice on Social: Instagram | Twitter for Employers | Twitter for Candidates | Facebook for Employers | Facebook for Candidates

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands --Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers — enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.



Media Contact

Kristianna Sanders

Dice Media Center

[email protected]

303-562-0337

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.