Dice Continues to Raise the Quality Standard: Improved Relevance for Tech Job Searches & Job Alerts

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career site for technology professionals, has launched a new Job Search engine that delivers more relevant job search results and personalized job alert emails for job seekers on Dice.com. These recent enhancements to Dice's platform, in addition to earlier releases this year (Candidate Match™ and Job Management), further elevate the personalized experience for both technology professionals and employers.

Job Search and Alerts: Relevance and Personalization

For Dice's technology candidates, Job Search and Job Alerts will deliver superior job relevance, amplified match speed and a streamlined user experience.

Features and Enhancements

Candidates utilize best-in-class search and match features to discover jobs tailored to their skills, preferences, location and career goals

Job Alerts customized to candidates' preferences deliver timely notification of jobs relevant to their career

Enhanced user experience and interface allow candidates to search and save jobs in an intuitive, user-friendly way from both desktop and mobile

"We are pleased to announce our latest release to the candidate user experience on Dice. As the leading job search site for technology talent, our new Job Search and Job Alerts combine our proprietary technology skills taxonomy with a vastly improved search engine to provide accurate and relevant search results to job seekers on our site," said Christian Dwyer, Chief Product Officer for DHI Group Inc. "Making it easier for technology job seekers to find relevant jobs that fit their skills and requirements is a top priority. With an improved search algorithm, filtering capabilities and more preferences tailored for users, our new Job Search and Job Alerts aim to deliver a better experience for our users."

Dice Mobile App

Download the Dice Tech Jobs App for Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dice-tech-jobs/id794201100

Download the Dice Careers App for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dice.app.jobs&hl=en_US

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

