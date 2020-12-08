Dice Earns 97% Legitimacy Rating for Technologist Profiles, Showing Impact of Fraud Detection Efforts

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology professional career hub Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) brand) has validated, through third-party sampling efforts, that 97% of the candidate profiles on the Dice platform belong to legitimate technologists. Dice uses a powerful AI-driven fraud detection process to verify candidate profiles in real-time, allowing recruiters and employers to reduce time-to-hire through engagement with only validated technologists.

The industry-wide issue of profiles created by third parties is well documented and Dice is tackling it head-on. The combination of profile fraud detection, and now Instant Messaging inside the platform, means that Dice clients can feel confident knowing they are having effective conversations with real candidates.

"Dice continually aims to be the solution that employers, recruiters and staffing agencies think of when they need to hire top tech talent," said Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer of DHI. "We have spent the last two years focusing on the problem of fake candidates and believe we have the best solution in the industry."

Every new and existing candidate in the Dice database, now more than nine million profiles strong, is verified through an evaluation process that includes a combination of both AI-based screening and review of exceptions by our compliance team.

Once a candidate is confirmed, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics then enhance the matching process. Dice Candidate Match and TalentSearch™ tools enable sourcing automation to provide matching skills, titles and other job requirements, delivering the most targeted verified technologist results to recruiters and employers.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands -- Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers — enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

