Dice Reimagines the Employer Experience with End-to-End Tech Hiring Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career site for technology professionals, has rounded out 2019 improvements to its employer experience with Applications Management. This comes on the heels of major enhancements to both job posting and jobs management earlier this year, helping employers easily manage the tech hiring process from start to finish – all from a single portal.

Applications Management offers a streamlined yet robust portal that allows clients to smoothly transition from posting to hiring. The platform allows employers to easily post new jobs, update existing jobs and speedily manage applications from skilled and responsive tech candidates, cutting employers' time to hire.

Features and Enhancements

Prioritize applicants by their Dice match score using Dice's proprietary Candidate Match™ machine-learning algorithm

Quickly preview resumes, cover letters and screener responses from dozens of skilled applicants

Easily shortlist, share or download applicant information

Superior user experience and interface on a newly modernized platform with a more efficient workflow

"Here at Dice, we've reinvigorated our employer experience this year, with Applications Management as the culmination of this important 2019 effort," said Christian Dwyer, Chief Product Officer for DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice. "Our continued developments have bolstered our existing proprietary technology skills taxonomy that helps match candidates to jobs. Now, in providing employers with an end-to-end tech hiring platform, these advances will make identifying skilled technology candidates more effective and faster."

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. www.Dice.com, Twitter, Facebook. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) service.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

