Dice Virtual Career Events Empower Technologists and Recruiters to Make Informed Connections in 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. brand (NYSE: DHX), today released its 2021 calendar of Virtual Career Events, featuring focused remote events throughout the year that will connect employers and recruiters with a wide talent pool of skilled, engaged candidates seeking their next career opportunity. The convenience of Dice virtual career events allows employers to share their values, brand, and open positions with numerous engaged technologists. On the candidate side, the focus on specific skillsets, job locations, and diversity, equity and inclusion, better positions technologists to pursue the roles they want with the organizations they are most interested in.

"While we launched Dice's Virtual Career Event program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the extremely positive feedback we've received from both candidates and employers shows that there is real value in moving forward with virtual events," said Arie Kanofsky, Chief Revenue Officer for DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice. "In 2020, our 23 virtual career events generated nearly 8,500 real-time chat conversations between technologists and recruiters looking to hire, and we're proud that we were able to earn an extremely high attendance rate of 64% during the year."

Focus areas of Dice's 2021 Virtual Career Events will include women and diversity in tech, veterans, college grads/interns, regional audiences, specific skillsets (IT operations, cybersecurity, gaming/networking, software developers), healthcare professionals and more. Through these events, technologists can learn about employers through their posted jobs, content and videos, and can easily connect with recruiters during events through text, audio or video. In addition to the value provided to skilled technologist candidates, Dice career events offer a variety of benefits to recruiters, including:

Building brand awareness through meaningful connections with technologists

Encouraging candidate engagement and decreasing time to hire

Simplifying candidate pipelining, helping recruiters reach 2021 hiring goals

Providing logistics management, driving candidate traffic, allowing for more time to focus

Dice Virtual Career Events are designed to help recruiters and staffing agencies remotely connect, interview and hire with confidence, speed and efficiency. Interested parties can register at www.dice.com/hiring/contact-us/career-events.

View Dice's 2021 Virtual Events Calendar: https://www.dhicareerevents.com/mec-category/dice/.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands -- Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers — enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

