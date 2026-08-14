DICEBANGLE Turns D4-D100 Into a Wearable RPG Bracelet, Hits £10K on Kickstarter Day One

The new brass fantasy relic combines seven RPG dice functions, rotating number bands, a dedicated D20 spinner and three collectible designs.

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DICEBANGLE, a fantasy bracelet that puts a playable RPG dice system directly on the wrist, has surpassed £10,000 in funding on its first day on Kickstarter.

Created by The Boardgame Zone, DICEBANGLE combines the functions of D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20 and D100 inside a sculpted wearable relic designed for tabletop RPG players, dice collectors and fantasy fans.

See DICEBANGLE in action: a wearable rotating RPG dice bracelet from D4 to D100. Speed Speed DICEBANGLE turns a sculpted fantasy bracelet into a playable rotating RPG dice system covering D4 through D100. DICEBANGLE turns a sculpted fantasy bracelet into a playable rotating RPG dice system covering D4 through D100.

Instead of carrying another loose set of dice—or reaching for a phone when a roll is needed—players can simply interact with the rotating numbered bands built into DICEBANGLE.

The idea is simple:

Wear your dice. Spin your fate.

Six rotating number bands form the heart of the system, covering seven essential RPG dice functions from D4 through D100. The bracelet also features a separate D20 Spinner Charm, giving players another tactile way to handle the most iconic roll in tabletop role-playing games.

"Dice have always been more than number generators," said Frank, the product designer at The Boardgame Zone. "Players collect them, choose them for different characters and build memories around them. With DICEBANGLE, we wanted to ask what would happen if the dice didn't just travel with you—the relic itself became the dice."

That concept also separates DICEBANGLE from conventional dice-themed jewelry. Rather than simply decorating a bracelet with RPG symbols, the numbered metal components are designed to become part of actual tabletop play.

DICEBANGLE launches with three sculpted fantasy relic designs, each built around the same rotating dice system but given a distinct visual identity.

Abyssal Oracle draws inspiration from tentacles, watchful symbols and forbidden knowledge. Wyrmguard features dragon scales, claws and guardian imagery. Crypt Warden embraces skulls, dungeon gates and darker dungeon-crawl aesthetics.

Each relic is offered in Antique Brass-Tone and Antique Silver-Tone finishes, with a brass base underneath the detailed sculpting and antiqued surface treatment.

The wearable itself can also be customized. Selected beads and decorative elements can be rearranged, while Kickstarter stretch goals are set to expand those options further. At £15,000, the campaign will unlock a new Gold-Tone Cord color option. At £30,000, every DICEBANGLE will receive two additional relic beads for further customization.

The project continues a line of wearable tabletop accessories developed by The Boardgame Zone. Earlier projects such as DiceDangle explored hiding miniature dice inside fantasy talismans, while DieRing brought playable dice to the finger.

DICEBANGLE takes the concept in a different direction.

This time, the relic does not carry the dice. The relic becomes the dice.

The campaign is currently offering limited Super Early Bird rewards, including single DICEBANGLE pledges, multi-piece sets and a six-piece collection featuring all three relic designs in both available finishes.

With more than £10,000 pledged during its opening day, DICEBANGLE is now working toward its first stretch goal as additional tabletop adventurers join the campaign.

DICEBANGLE is live now on Kickstarter.

Campaign details, reward options, high-resolution images and video are available at:

Kickstarter: https://shorturl.at/4tR0i

Media Kit: https://shorturl.at/9MNQw

About The Boardgame Zone

The Boardgame Zone creates tabletop accessories and collectible gaming gear that combine practical function, tactile interaction and fantasy-inspired design. Its projects explore new ways for players to carry, organize and interact with the tools of tabletop gaming both at and away from the table.

Media Contact

Media Contact: Kelly C

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+44)07934340914

Website: www.theboardgamezone.com

SOURCE THE BOARDGAME ZONE