What is DieRing II Relics of Fate on Kickstarter and Why Are RPG Players Talking About It?

The Boardgame Zone launches DieRing II: Relics of Fate on Kickstarter, a solid brass wearable dice ring with a hidden 7-piece mini RPG dice set inside.

LONDON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wished you had a dice set on you when a game suddenly kicks off? Maybe you're at a mate's house, someone pulls out a character sheet, and the only dice available are missing, borrowed, or somehow under the sofa. That's the sort of tiny tabletop problem DieRing II: Relics of Fate is trying to solve.

Yes. A ring with dice in it.

Open the ring to reveal a complete 7-piece mini RPG dice set hidden inside - ready whenever the next roll matters. Speed Speed DieRing II: Relics of Fate is a wearable solid brass fantasy ring that secretly stores a full set of 7 mini RPG dice inside. The Relics of Fate collection features four fantasy-inspired designs crafted for tabletop players, collectors, and RPG fans.

Not one die. Not a token. A full 7-piece mini polyhedral dice set, including the famous D20. Handy for RPG players, neat for collectors, and honestly, quite a fun idea for anyone who likes fantasy gear that looks like something a wizard would actually wear.

A fantasy ring with a hidden dice set inside

At first glance, DieRing II looks more like a fantasy relic than a gaming tool. Think old magic, lost kingdoms, cursed books, dungeon loot, and the sort of thing a mysterious shopkeeper would definitely sell while saying, "No refunds if it whispers to you."

But the clever bit is hidden inside.

Inside each ring, players get a complete 7-piece mini RPG dice set, including D4, D6, D8, D10, D%, D12, and D20.

Four collectible relic designs for different fantasy moods

The Kickstarter campaign launches with four designs. Each one has its own look and story feel, so players can pick the one that best matches their style.

Arcane Sigil - Inspired by magic circles, prophecy, and hidden knowledge. It has a classic wizard-like feel, with details that look like they belong on an old spellbook or a secret magical map.

- Inspired by magic circles, prophecy, and hidden knowledge. It has a classic wizard-like feel, with details that look like they belong on an old spellbook or a secret magical map. Runic Oath - Inspired by ancient runes, heroic symbols, and warrior traditions. It has a stronger, bolder look, like something a fighter, paladin, or battle-worn adventurer might wear.

- Inspired by ancient runes, heroic symbols, and warrior traditions. It has a stronger, bolder look, like something a fighter, paladin, or battle-worn adventurer might wear. Elven Crest - Inspired by nature, harmony, and elegant fantasy design. It has a more graceful feel, with details that suit forest realms, ancient trees, and calm, wise characters.

- Inspired by nature, harmony, and elegant fantasy design. It has a more graceful feel, with details that suit forest realms, ancient trees, and calm, wise characters. Gravebound Tome - Inspired by skulls, forbidden books, and necromantic power. It has the darkest feel of the four, almost like something found in a cursed library.

Antique brass and silvered brass finishes

Each DieRing II design comes in two aged finishes.

The first is Antique Brass . This one is warm, dark, and timeworn. It looks like something pulled from an old treasure chest after three goblins argued over who owned the key.

. This one is warm, dark, and timeworn. It looks like something pulled from an old treasure chest after three goblins argued over who owned the key. The second is Silvered Brass. This finish is cooler and more battle-worn, with a look inspired by forgotten ruins and old fantasy armour.

Who is DieRing II actually for?

It's for RPG players who want a backup dice set. It's for dice collectors who already own far too many dice but somehow still need one more set. It's for fantasy fans who enjoy wearable objects with a bit of story behind them. And it's for board game lovers who like clever accessories.

It can be worn as fantasy jewellery, carried to game nights, taken to conventions, used as a backup dice set, displayed as a collectible, or given as a gift to a tabletop player.

Kickstarter rewards and early supporter offers

The Kickstarter campaign for DieRing II: Relics of Fate includes several reward options.

Early supporters can currently access limited Early Bird rewards with discounts of up to 50% off.

Media contact

SOURCE The Boardgame Zone