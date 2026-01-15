DiceDangle II Launches on Kickstarter: A Wearable Dice Relic for Tabletop Gamers

Solid brass pendant with a threaded screw-top design hides a complete dice set, blending fantasy lore, function, and everyday style

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boardgame Zone has officially launched DiceDangle II on Kickstarter, a tabletop gaming accessory that merges fantasy-inspired jewelry with real gameplay utility. Designed for TTRPG players, collectors, and fans of geek culture, DiceDangle II is a wearable pendant that secretly holds a full 7-piece mini polyhedral dice set—always ready when the next roll matters.

A relic you can wear. A dice set you can roll. DiceDangle II hides a full set of mini polyhedral dice inside a solid brass pendant inspired by Cthulhu, dragons, and dark dungeons-style, fate, and critical hits, included. Speed Speed DICEDANGLE II - Your Dice, Hidden Inside a Legendary Relic DiceDangle II - a wearable pendant that secretly holds a full 7-piece mini dice set

At first glance, DiceDangle II looks like a relic pulled straight from a fantasy campaign. Cast in solid brass with an antique matte finish, each pendant is engraved with intricate symbols inspired by classic tabletop themes. Twist the pendant open, and a complete dice set is revealed, including a D20—turning the necklace into a fully functional piece of gaming gear.

"A lot of gamers carry dice everywhere—bags, pockets, tins," said the team at The Boardgame Zone team. "DiceDangle II was designed to make that ritual more intentional. It's about carrying your dice in a way that feels personal, wearable, and a little bit legendary."

A Relic You Can Wear, A Dice Set You Can Roll

DiceDangle II is the evolution of the original DiceDangle project, first launched in 2022 and quickly selling out. The new edition introduces refined detailing, upgraded craftsmanship, and entirely new designs inspired by tabletop lore.

Each pendant is made from solid brass, not hollow or plated, giving it a satisfying weight and durability designed to age beautifully over time. A threaded screw-top opening keeps the dice securely stored during wear, preventing accidental openings while adding a tactile, ritual-like experience when opening the relic to roll.

Each DiceDangle II includes:

A solid brass pendant with antique matte finish

A full 7-piece mini polyhedral dice set (D4, D6, D8, D10, D%, D12, D20)

A secure screw-thread opening to keep dice safely contained

The pendant can be worn as a necklace, clipped to a bag, or carried as a talisman, making it suitable for game nights, conventions, cosplay events, or everyday carry.

Three Lore-Inspired Designs

DiceDangle II launches with one design available immediately, with additional designs unlocked through stretch goals during the campaign:

Dragonfire Amulet — Inspired by ancient dragon lore, symbolizing power, wisdom, and hoarded treasure.

— Inspired by ancient dragon lore, symbolizing power, wisdom, and hoarded treasure. Dungeonkeeper's Key — Rooted in classic dungeon-crawl imagery, featuring skulls, gates, and the promise of danger and loot.

— Rooted in classic dungeon-crawl imagery, featuring skulls, gates, and the promise of danger and loot. Eldritch Talisman — Drawn from the Cthulhu Mythos, embracing cosmic horror, forbidden knowledge, and the unknown.

Each design offers the same build quality and functionality, allowing backers to choose the relic that best fits their character and playstyle.

Designed for Gamers, Loved by Collectors

Positioned at the intersection of tabletop gaming, jewelry, and collectibles, DiceDangle II appeals not only to active players, but also to dice collectors, cosplay enthusiasts, and gift buyers looking for distinctive fantasy-inspired gear.

The DiceDangle II Kickstarter campaign is live now and open to backers worldwide. Early supporters can access limited Early Bird rewards with discounts of up to 50% off.

With its combination of function, lore, and craftsmanship, DiceDangle II offers a new way for players to carry their dice—and their story—wherever the adventure leads. Claim your relic. Roll your fate.

