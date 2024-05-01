DiCello Levitt and Frank E. Tyson Family Welcome Ben Crump to Join Forces Against the City of Canton

CANTON, Ohio, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: A press conference to stand in solidarity with the family of Frank E. Tyson, a 53-year-old East Canton, Ohio resident, who died on April 18 after being handcuffed and restrained with a knee to his upper back/neck by police while crying out "I can't breathe." DiCello Levitt, Ben Crump Law, along with Church Leaders, and Community Activists will make clear their opposition to systemic police violence in Canton, Ohio that has led to yet another death in Northeast Ohio due to excessive deadly force by law enforcement.

"I am eager to stand shoulder-to-shoulder again with my good friend and colleague, Ben Crump. Ben has led several high-profile cases, most notably George Floyd. With our teamwork, I am confident that we will find justice for Frank Tyson," said Bobby DiCello, co-lead attorney for the Tyson family.

WHO:

Reverend Dr. John H. McCants Jr. , St. Paul AME Church leads opening prayers.

, St. Paul AME Church leads opening prayers. Hector McDaniels , President, NAACP

, President, NAACP Thomas West , President/CEO Greater Stark County Urban League

, President/CEO Greater Stark County Urban League Reverend Dr. Walter Arrington , Peoples Baptist Church and President of the Greater Canton MLK Commission

, Peoples Baptist Church and President of the Greater Canton MLK Commission Members of Frank E. Tyson's family

family Attorney Bobby DiCello , DiCello Levitt

, DiCello Levitt Attorney Ben Crump , Ben Crump Law

WHEN: May 2 at 11am EST

WHERE: St. Paul AME Church

1800 Tuscarawas St. East

Canton, OH 44707

A livestream of the event is provided here.

About Attorneys Bobby DiCello and Ben Crump

Bobby DiCello, a nationally renowned trial lawyer who has earned multimillion-dollar verdicts, devotes himself to gaining justice for people whose lives have been destroyed by the powerful and the reckless. He is currently representing the Akron family of Jayland Walker who was killed by police officers from the City of Akron, and the Canton families of James Williams, and Zachary Fornash who were killed by police officers from the City of Canton. A former prosecutor, Bobby champions systemic change and is a pioneer in trial science. His accomplishments in the courtroom have been recognized by outlets such as ABC News, for whom he provided ongoing, real-time analysis on the landmark civil rights trial in its series, The Death of George Floyd – Derek Chauvin on Trial. In 2021, Public Justice, a national legal advocacy organization, recognized Bobby with its prestigious Trial Lawyers of the Year award for his work on the landmark Black v. Hicks case. Mr. Arnold Black was a victim of appalling brutality and corruption in the City of East Cleveland, Ohio. Bobby tried Black's case to a jury that awarded a record $50 million—a verdict sustained by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ben Crump, recognized by Time Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021, Ebony Magazine's Power 100 Most Influential African Americans, and The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, is referred to as Black America's Attorney General.

Through his steadfast dedication to justice and service, Ben has established himself as one of the nation's foremost advocates for social justice, winning a number of record settlements and verdicts for victims and families that have faced injustice. His representations include the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, the residents of Flint, Michigan, who were affected by the poisoned water of the Flint River, and the family of Henrietta Lacks in a landmark reparations case. In 2021, St. Thomas University College of Law announced the creation of the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice for minority students pursuing law degrees.

About DiCello Levitt

At DiCello Levitt, we are dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through civil and human rights, class action, business-to business, public client, whistleblower, personal injury, and mass tort litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases—whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise—for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have interests. Every day, we put our reputations—and our capital—on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as 2023 Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and 2023 Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

About Ben Crump Law

Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit www.bencrump.com.

