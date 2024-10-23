DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy File Lawsuit Against World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC, Vincent K. McMahon, Linda McMahon, and TKO Group Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of 'Ring Boys' Who Survived Sexual Abuse

Defendants Allegedly Allowed Open, Rampant Abuse of Underaged Boys Employed by the WWE

BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy filed a major lawsuit today against World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (WWE), Vincent K. McMahon and Linda McMahon (the McMahons), and TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on behalf of five survivors of sexual abuse. The survivors (John Does 1-5) were known within WWE as "Ring Boys," underaged boys hired by the organization's ringside announcer and ring crew chief Melvin Phillips Jr. to assist with errands and other tasks in preparation for WWE's wrestling shows. Hear their story.

According to the lawsuit, the underaged Ring Boys were groomed, exploited, and sexually abused by Phillips, who targeted children from broken homes. His sexual assaults occurred not only at the wrestling venues, but also in hotel rooms and other locations where Phillips would shuttle the boys in plain sight. Defendants were fully aware of the systemic and pervasive abuse and did nothing to prevent or stop it. The FBI previously identified at least 10 Ring Boys abused by Phillips, but there are likely countless others who have suffered in silence for decades.

"Thanks to the bravery of our clients, we finally have a chance to hold accountable those who allowed and enabled the open, rampant sexual abuse of these young boys," said Greg Gutzler, a partner at DiCello Levitt, who is leading the litigation. "That so many were aware of the sexual abuse of the Ring Boys and did nothing to prevent or stop it is simply unconscionable."

According to the lawsuit, the survivors only recently learned of the depth of knowledge that the McMahons and the WWE had about what happened to them and that sexual abuse in the company started at the top with the McMahons. The filing of Grant v. WWE, et al., No. 24-cv-90 (D. Conn.), the acquisition of the WWE by TKO, and the ouster of Vince McMahon as CEO all have provided new insights, and the possibility of coming forward without incurring the retribution and intimidation of the McMahons. This information, along with recent changes in sex abuse laws, has allowed them to pursue justice in this suit.

"The WWE and McMahons had a responsibility to these underaged boys, and they failed them in the worst way possible. We will vigorously fight to uncover the truth about this systemic, insidious, and life-altering abuse," said Mark DiCello, founding partner of DiCello Levitt. "We commend our clients for their bravery in coming forward and promise to relentlessly seek justice for them."

"These survivors are profiles in courage. One third of child sex abuse victims never come forward, because the shame, humiliation, trauma, and physical and psychological injuries silence them," said Professor Marci Hamilton, founder and CEO of CHILD USA, a leading nonprofit think tank fighting to preserve and strengthen children's rights. "Sadly, we know that 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 13 boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18. CHILD USA is fighting child sex abuse and trafficking, and one of the greatest tools in our arsenal is to push for statute of limitations reform so perpetrators and their enabling institutions can be held accountable in cases of delayed disclosure. Due to the Maryland window we fought for, these brave survivors can seek justice."

The case was filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, MD by DiCello Levitt's Greg Gutzler, Mark DiCello, Bobby DiCello, Adam Prom, and Emma Bruder and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy's William H. "Billy" Murphy, Jr. A copy of the complaint is available here.

DiCello Levitt is protecting children, women, and men in cases of sexual abuse, discrimination, and exploitation. The firm is lead counsel in Does v. Peter Nygard, a civil suit spanning six countries and 50 years of abuse. In the cross-border matter, DiCello Levitt is fighting for more than 125 people abused by disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

About DiCello Levitt

At DiCello Levitt, we're dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through class action, environmental, mass tort, securities, financial services, antitrust, business-to-business, public client, whistleblower, personal injury, and civil and human rights litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases—whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise—for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens' rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations—and our capital—on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

About Murphy, Falcon & Murphy

Murphy, Falcon & Murphy is a Baltimore-based law firm specializing in complex civil, criminal, and civil rights litigation. The powerhouse legal team has a history of unrelenting dedication to its clients in Baltimore and across the country.

