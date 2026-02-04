DiCello Levitt Expands Whistleblower Practice With Preeminent SEC Whistleblower Team

"Being a corporate whistleblower is rarely easy or glamorous—and it has never been more dangerous. Increasingly, the system is rigged in favor of the rich and powerful," said Jordan A. Thomas, Chair of SEC Whistleblower Advocates. "History has consistently shown that whistleblowers are doomed to become cautionary tales, unless they have sophisticated and well-funded allies. By joining forces with DiCello Levitt, together, we can level the playing field for our clients and ensure that they don't have personal or professional regrets."

"After serving as an SEC Assistant Director and a principal architect of the program, Jordan built the most successful SEC Whistleblower Practice in the United States, representing senior whistleblowers on Wall Street and in Corporate America," said DiCello Levitt Founding Partner Adam Levitt. "He and his team know whistleblowers—what they need to come forward safely, how to protect their identities and livelihoods, and the best ways to navigate the SEC's Byzantine system to achieve extraordinary outcomes."

Their clients have launched many of the SEC's highest profile cases and secured precedent-setting results. The team represented the first officer of a public company to win a whistleblower award, the first successful SEC whistleblower to receive criminal immunity, and the first whistleblower to receive an award because his company retaliated against him. To date, their clients have helped the government secure more than $2 billion in monetary sanctions.

"Bringing in the SEC Whistleblower Advocates immediately offers our clients a market‑leading practice that has a track record of winning landmark SEC whistleblower awards," said DiCello Levitt Founding Partner Mark DiCello. "We're delighted to add their unique background and prowess to our broader Whistleblower Practice, which is anchored by trial‑tested litigators with deep experience navigating sophisticated investigations. Whistleblowers have a trusted, proven path to do the right thing here at DiCello Levitt."

"This addition strengthens DiCello Levitt's ability to guide whistleblowers through complex, high-stakes matters," added DiCello Levitt Partner Chuck Dender, who chairs the firm's Whistleblower Practice Group. "By combining their SEC experience, insights, and relationships with our firm's seasoned investigative capabilities and courtroom strength, we provide a one-stop-shop for whistleblowers to effectively and safely blow the whistle on corporate wrongdoing, with best-in-class advocates behind them."

DiCello Levitt represents whistleblowers nationwide and globally in exposing fraud, waste, and abuse across industries. The firm's attorneys—many of whom are former federal prosecutors—have secured significant recoveries under the False Claims Act and agency programs including those of the SEC, CFTC, IRS, and Treasury. Combining investigative depth, analytics, and trial-tested advocacy, DiCello Levitt provides whistleblowers with trusted guidance and proven results.

