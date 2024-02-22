DiCello Levitt LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

News provided by

DiCello Levitt LLP

22 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiCello Levitt LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. ("Dick's" or the "Company") (NYSE: DKS) common stock between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until April 16, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Dick's class action lawsuit. The lawsuit charges Dick's and certain of its senior executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased shares of Dick's common stock between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023, and suffered substantial losses, and you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this lawsuit, you may submit your information here: https://dicellolevitt.com/securities/dicks/.

You can also contact DiCello Levitt partner Brian O'Mara by calling (888) 287-9005 or at [email protected].

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Allegations

The Dick's lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented the Company's business and financial condition by issuing misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's financial performance, and particularly the Company's inventory, margins, and prospects. As the post-pandemic macroeconomic climate normalized in 2022, Dick's touted its ability to maintain significantly improved post-pandemic margins and earnings but misrepresented and omitted to state the extent to which demand for certain inventory, especially in the Outdoor segment, had fallen, negatively impacting earnings and margins.

On August 22, 2023, Dick's announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended July 29, 2023. The Company's press release revealed that profitability for the second quarter was significantly lower than previously represented. Specifically, the Company's net income was $244 million (versus the analyst consensus estimate of $338 million), earnings per share were $2.82 (versus the analyst consensus estimate of $3.81), gross margin was 34.4% (versus the analyst consensus estimate of 36.3%), and pre-tax margin was 10.2% (below the Company's previously issued guidance of 11.7%). The Company also lowered its profitability guidance for the rest of fiscal year 2023. On this news, the price of Dick's common stock declined 24%, or $35.51 per share, to close at $111.53 per share.

About DiCello Levitt

At DiCello Levitt, we are dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through securities, class action, business-to-business, public client, whistleblower, personal injury, civil and human rights, and mass tort litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases—whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise—for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens' rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations—and our capital—on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as 2023 Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and 2023 Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. For more information about the Firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE DiCello Levitt LLP

Also from this source

DiCello Levitt LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

DiCello Levitt LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

DiCello Levitt LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Amplitude, Inc. ("Amplitude" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMPL) common stock between...
DiCello Levitt LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

DiCello Levitt LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

DiCello Levitt LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Xponential Fitness, Inc. ("Xponential" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPOF) common stock...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.