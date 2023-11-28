DiCello Levitt LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiCello Levitt LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) common stock between November 1, 2022 and October 30, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 8, 2023, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the FMC class action lawsuit. The lawsuit charges FMC and certain of its senior executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of FMC common stock between November 1, 2022 and October 30, 2023, inclusive, and suffered substantial losses, and you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this lawsuit, you may submit your information here: https://dicellolevitt.com/securities/fmc-corporation/.

You can also contact DiCello Levitt partner Brian O'Mara by calling (888) 287-9005 or at [email protected].

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Allegations

FMC is an agricultural sciences company specializing in the production of patented crop protection products. According to the FMC class action lawsuit, FMC relies upon its various patents and other intellectual property to defend against competition, generate revenue, and support its market position.

The FMC class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FMC had diminished patent protection as a result of the loss of key legal disputes over its patents in India; (2) as a result of such losses, competitors were selling generic diamide products in India; (3) FMC had misleadingly downplayed the effect of rulings from China's Patent Office invalidating certain key FMC patents in the country; (4) generic competitors of FMC in Brazil had won important regulatory approvals and could potentially sell generic products as soon as the second half of 2023; (5) numerous competitors were manufacturing and selling generic versions of FMC's top selling insecticide product in India and China at much lower prices than being charged by FMC; and (6) FMC was unable to raise prices on its branded diamide products to grow revenues or margins in its key markets.

