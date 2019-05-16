DiCentral and Nippon Information and Communication Partner for Next Generation B2B Integration Needs

HOUSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiCentral Corporation, a leading innovator in supply chain management solutions and B2B integration, today announced a technology partnership agreement with Nippon Information and Communication (NI+C), a leading information technology services firm headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The partnership will enable NI+C to enhance their current EDI capabilities to accommodate the growing demand for outsourced B2B integration and supply chain automation.

NI+C was established in 1985 as a joint venture between NTT Corporation and IBM Japan, and has a long and successful history of assisting global companies that need to automate supply chain collaboration. Under this new partnership, DiCentral's global supply chain management solutions will be deployed in Japan and the services enabled by this technology will be sold by NI+C under their brand. The partnership comes at a pivotal time, as reliance on electronic ecosystems forces companies to adapt new processes and quickly integrate connections within their supply chain.

"DiCentral has a rich B2B integration portfolio that satisfies the needs of global businesses seeking to automate the exchange of business documents, such as purchase orders, invoices, demand forecast schedules, payments, and reconciliation-based information with banks," said Thuy Mai, CEO and founder of DiCentral. "We are capable of deploying our technology in any given region to meet the demands of the local market. We have developed technology that allows this to happen quickly, securely and seamlessly while meeting the local geographic needs of language, standards, and governmental requirements."

Markets across the spectrum are undergoing tremendous transformation and simply will not survive unless they become agile and financially relevant. Brick and mortar retailers are defending themselves against virtual storefronts. Healthcare institutions continue to be squeezed for cost control. Capital-intensive manufacturers must navigate globally, taking advantage of cost-efficient locations to construct their products.

"Some of the world's largest companies rely on NI+C to integrate their mission-critical supply chain processes," said Shizumasa Shibata, Director of NI+C. "We wanted to partner with someone with proven technology capable of addressing the emerging requirements of the clients we serve in our vertical markets. DiCentral had the right technology and business partnership model to accommodate our needs. We recognize that this is a significant growth opportunity, as companies are increasingly outsourcing this task to trusted third parties such as NI+C. We believe the partnership with DiCentral uniquely positions us to take advantage of these trends."

About DiCentral

Founded in 2000, DiCentral is a leading global provider of business to business integration (B2Bi) Managed Services headquartered in Houston, Texas with 11 offices worldwide supporting customers in over 33 countries. DiCentral's services and solutions are singularly focused on B2B integration and used by many of the Fortune 1000, processing over $200 billion in transactions for over 30,000 organizations worldwide. The company's vertical expertise transcends Automotive, Retail, Distribution, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Health Care, Energy and Financial Services. DiCentral provides turn-key Cloud based B2Bi Managed Services, which allows organizations to connect and exchange critical business documents with their trading community. The core components of the Managed Services offering include: ERP Integration, Secure B2B Communications, Data Transformation, Business Rule Analytics, Inventory Management and Trading Partner Community Management. The company develops and markets a complementary suite of supply chain applications. For more information, please visit our website: www.dicentral.com.

About Nippon Information and Communication (NI+C):

NI+C, founded by NTT and IBM Japan in 1985, is a network-systems-integrator and a leading Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Provider in Japan. "NI+C EDI Series" have state-of-the-art EDI technologies with advanced facilities, and have a numerous coverage on business-to-business data connections in a wide variety of Japanese enterprise industries – Automotives, daily necessities, PCs (and related goods), electronics and any other manufacturers, major Retailers and major Wholesalers such as DIY, consumer electronics stores, e-commerce, etc. For more information on NI+C EDI series, please visit: https://niandc-edi-series.com/.

SOURCE DiCentral

Related Links

https://www.dicentral.com

