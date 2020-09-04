DiCentral Welcomes Hingeto to its Ever-Expanding Global Trading Partner Network and B2B Integration Platform

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiCentral, a leading global provider of B2B Integration Managed Services, has announced that the company has purchased the assets of Hingeto, a marketplace software provider for enterprise dropship programs, to enable additional servicing capabilities to scale ecommerce operations. With this partnership, DiCentral will be further positioned to enable leading and emerging retailers to scale dropship programs to ensure control and visibility of dropship fulﬁllment performance, brand management, and enhanced order and shipment accuracy.

As retail and manufacturing companies continue to balance supply chain partnerships with the protection and safety of their employees and customers, the pairing of Hingeto's offerings extend the value DiCentral delivers in automating the processes of dropship vendor outreach, reporting, testing and enablement as well as integrating back-end systems, such as e-commerce platforms.

With "Hingeto Supply," a pioneering Shopify-based dropship app, DiCentral will enable merchandising teams at emerging e-commerce retailers to plug into new supplier relationships and integrate related product catalog, inventory and order management data directly into Shopify, a leading ecommerce platform.

Hingeto clients will immediately benefit from DiCentral's hybrid integration platform to enable automation of processes across their business ecosystem, SaaS applications, cloud platforms and on-premise systems. DiCentral enables organizations to digitally transform their enterprises, accelerate time to revenue, and increase the speed of synchronizing end-to-end processes by leveraging data insights to optimize existing data systems and discover new ways of doing business.

"Retail is in a critical transition where the need to source products in a more capital-efficient manner is paramount to survival," said Leandrew Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Hingeto, along with Akintunde Ismail Maiyegun and Yaw Owusu-Barimah. "By partnering with DiCentral, the Hingeto platform can continue to enable retailers to grow and scale their online presence. DiCentral is the right company to continue the journey started five years ago at Hingeto, and we couldn't be happier with this outcome. We're excited about the innovation that DiCentral can bring to our customer base and the market at large."

"Hingeto has built an unbelievable company, platform and culture that we're excited to introduce to the DiCentral family. The strengths of our offerings are complementary and will allow DiCentral to offer new innovative integration solutions to our combined base of clients," said Thuy Mai, Chairman and CEO, DiCentral. "We are also thrilled to bring on two of their employees, including their very first employee, Rebecca Regan, who'll continue to contribute to our business."

About DiCentral

Founded in 2000, DiCentral is a leading global provider of business to business integration (B2Bi) Managed Services headquartered in Houston, Texas with 11 offices worldwide supporting customers in over 33 countries. DiCentral's services and solutions are singularly focused on B2B integration and used by many of the Fortune 1000, processing over $200 billion in transactions for over 30,000 organizations worldwide. The company's vertical expertise transcends Automotive, Retail, Distribution, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Health Care, Energy and Financial Services. DiCentral provides turn-key cloud-based B2Bi Managed Services which allow organizations to connect and exchange critical business documents with their trading community. The core components of the Managed Services offering include: ERP Integration, Secure B2B Communications, Data Transformation, Business Rule Analytics, Inventory Management and Trading Partner Community Management. The company develops and markets a complementary suite of supply chain applications. For more information, please visit our website: www.dicentral.com .

