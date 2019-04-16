dick clark productions and POWERBALL Announce New Promotion

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, dick clark productions and POWERBALL® announced the rollout of a new promotion that will award winners of the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the YearSM second-chance prize drawings in participating jurisdictions, a VIP trip to New York City to celebrate New Year's Eve 2020 and a chance to win $1 million. The special drawing for the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year will occur on January 1, 2020, just after midnight, during ABC's live broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

First teased during last year's New Year's Eve telecast, the promotion officially kicks off this spring with the rollout continuing through summer. As part of the national POWERBALL game, players who purchase tickets from 24 participating jurisdictions can enter their POWERBALL tickets into the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the YearSM second-chance drawings. More than three hundred winners from those jurisdictions will head to New York City, and one lucky VIP trip winner will be randomly drawn to win $1 million.

"This new partnership brings together POWERBALL®, a premier brand in the lottery industry, with New Year's Rockin' Eve, a powerhouse entertainment brand," said David Barden, POWERBALL® Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO. "As we showcase POWERBALL® on a new national stage, we are continuing POWERBALL's 27-year legacy of creating millionaires while raising funds for good causes supported by Lotteries."

"New Year's Eve has always brought about the opportunity for a fresh start," said Kevin Patrick Smith, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships, dick clark productions. "By partnering with POWERBALL® and announcing the first millionaire of the year in the first minutes of 2020 live on air, we are able to change someone's life while introducing an exciting new moment in the show."

The first lottery to launch the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year promotion was the South Dakota Lottery on April 15, followed by the Wisconsin Lottery and New Mexico Lottery on May 1. Additional participating jurdisctions include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Promotion entry dates and requirements vary by participating lottery.

All second-chance prize winners will enjoy the excitement of New York City, including a theater performance and a holiday cruise on the Hudson River with dinner and entertainment. The experience also includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, and an exclusive New Year's Eve gala at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, featuring live entertainment and, of course, prime viewing of the Times Square ball drop.

For more information on the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com

YouTube: YouTube.com/NYRE

Facebook: Facebook.com/NewYearsRockinEve

Twitter: @NYRE

Instagram: @rockineve

Snapchat: officialnyre

Hashtag: #RockinEve

Website: https://www.powerballrockineve.com/

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a division of Valence Media, a diversified media company with divisions and strategic investments in premium television, wide release film, specialty film, live events and digital media. For additional information, visit www.dickclark.com.

About POWERBALL

It's America's Game! Since 1992, POWERBALL® has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising nearly $22 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. POWERBALL set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016. The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. POWERBALL tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a POWERBALL ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. For more information, visit www.powerball.com.

SOURCE dick clark productions

Related Links

http://www.dickclark.com

