dick clark productions and POWERBALL Reveal Five Finalists Of 'POWERBALL First Millionaire Of The Year' Promotion

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dick clark productions and POWERBALL® revealed today the five lucky finalists in the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" promotion who will have the chance to win $1 million in a special drawing to be held just after midnight on ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."

Participating lotteries held second-chance drawings and contests in their respective jurisdictions to randomly determine the semi-finalists for the $1 million prize. The five finalists moving on to the New Year's drawing are Steven Everage from Seymour, IN, Sara Bosch from Aliquippa, PA, Laveral King Jr. from Winter Haven, FL, Shawn Cantrell from Lincoln, NE, and Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C. In addition to the chance to win $1 million from POWERBALL®, each finalist was also awarded an incredible New Year's Eve at-home party prize package that includes a $12,500 cash prize, deluxe surf-and-turf dinner, 70-inch LED TV, karaoke system, $500 gift certificate to Party City, and much more.

Country artist Jessie James Decker is returning as POWERBALL® correspondent for the second year and will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with the five finalists celebrating at their homes across the country, before revealing the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" just after midnight on January 1, 2021.

Participating lottery jurisdictions included Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Last year, more than 300 POWERBALL® players and their guests traveled to Times Square in New York City for three days of VIP holiday activities leading up to New Year's Eve. Ultimately, Blaine Marston from Passadumkeag, Maine, was revealed live on-air just after midnight as the $1 million winner, becoming the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" of 2020.

For more information on the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com .

About dick clark productions

dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is part of MRC Live & Alternative, a division of diversified global entertainment company MRC. For additional information, visit www.mrcentertainment.com

About POWERBALL

It's America's Game! Since its first drawing in 1992, POWERBALL® has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. POWERBALL set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016. The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. POWERBALL tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a POWERBALL ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. For more information, visit www.powerball.com .

