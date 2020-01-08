SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even before Melfred Borzall became a leader in HDD tooling, Dick Melsheimer was an innovator. From the 1960s to today, Dick has been a pioneer, creating the foundations of modern HDD and constantly inventing better and safer HDD tooling.

Dick Melsheimer inducted into the HDD Hall of Fame

From inventing the "cut-and-bore" method to helping develop the first electronic drill bit locating system and establishing the first commercially available HDD rig, Dick has been there every step of the way. This is only a sample of his accomplishments, which extend beyond tooling. In fact, Dick's early patents were able to save the industry millions of dollars when another company got an HDD patent and tried to charge all contractors licensing fees. Without Dick, the industry would look much different today.

To recognize his incredible contributions to the industry, Underground Construction has named Dick Melsheimer an inaugural inductee to the HDD Hall of Fame , along with fellow pioneer Martin Cherrington. The publication states:

"When someone talks about the HDD segment of the trenchless technology industry, undoubtedly the name Dick Melsheimer is mentioned. For over 50 years, he has used his mechanical genius to innovate tools and technologies for installing underground utilities."

On Jan. 29, 2020, the induction ceremony will take place as part of the HDD Reunion Reception at the Underground Construction Technology (UCT) International Conference & Exhibition in Fort Worth, Texas. It is with great honor that the Melfred Borzall family extends its congratulations to Dick Melsheimer for this well-deserved achievement.

Melfred Borzall is the HDD Industry's leading manufacturer of directional tooling. Engineering and manufacturing tools for drillers for over seven decades, the company continues to innovate new patented technology and improve upon foundational tooling under Dick Melsheimer's guidance. With a distributor network covering several continents, Melfred Borzall's reach is ever-expanding.

