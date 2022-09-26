Dick Sullivan Named Executive Chairman and CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore

Long-time Merchandising Chief Jill Spiegel Elevated to President

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA TOUR Superstore, owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank announced today that Dick Sullivan, currently President and Chief Executive Officer for PGA TOUR Superstore, has been named Executive Chairman and CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore (PGATSS). Mr. Blank also announced the promotion of Jill Spiegel, currently PGATSS Chief Merchandising Officer, to President, making her one of the highest-ranking women in the golf industry and across Blank's portfolio of businesses.

Dick Sullivan, Executive Chairman and CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore Jill Spiegel, President, PGA TOUR Superstore PGA TOUR Superstore

The country's leading specialty retailer for golf and tennis, PGA TOUR Superstore currently operates 54 stores in 21 states with aggressive expansion plans in the coming years. The Company reported record sales growth in fiscal 2021 and has continued to gain market share in 2022.

"Dick, Jill and the team have taken a business in distress when we acquired it in 2010 and turned it into the leading golf specialty retailer in the world today," said Blank. "Dick has been a trusted friend, exceptional leader and champion of the core values of our businesses for over 30 years and I could not be prouder of what he and the entire PGATSS leadership team and our Associates nationwide have done in driving exceptional financial results and creating a customer experience that is unmatched in golf. His vision and leadership will continue to drive our growth and I'm very pleased we have someone in Jill who is ready to lead critical daily operations of the business."

Sullivan's work with Blank's businesses dates to the explosive growth of The Home Depot in the 90s, where Sullivan held various senior roles culminating as the home improvement retailer's chief marketing officer. When Blank bought the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in 2002, he tapped Sullivan to lead marketing for the team and immediately achieved the best business results in the team's history. In 2010, Blank purchased the 10-store PGA TOUR Superstore and Sullivan moved from the Falcons to become CEO and was instrumental in making the business amongst the largest licensing partner of the PGA TOUR, setting the stage for sales growth of more than 500 percent during his tenure as CEO to date. Given the unprecedented success and his demonstrated leadership, Sullivan was named A Most Admired CEO by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2021.

"With Jill's decades of experience in retail and the dynamic leadership she has demonstrated during a time of very rapid growth in our business, she is very prepared to take on this new leadership responsibility, said Sullivan. "Jill has earned deep respect and built highly beneficial relationships across the golf industry that have helped drive our outstanding results. As importantly, she is a model of the values and culture our business is built upon and a leader who our Associates will be able to look to with confidence during the next phase of our growth."

Spiegel joined PGA TOUR Superstore in 2011 as Vice President of Merchandising, Soft Goods. Her most recent role has been Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, and in 2019 she was recognized as a Game Changer by Sports Business Journal. A 37-year veteran in the retail industry, prior to joining PGA TOUR Superstore, Spiegel held merchandising roles at Belk Department store as Divisional Merchandise Coordinator and at Macy's as Vice President /Divisional Merchandise Manager and Vice President of Planning.

"PGA TOUR Superstore has a proven business model and has never taken the customer for granted. We are committed to ensuring the customer experience and product offerings in our stores remain the benchmark in golf," said Spiegel. "I'm grateful for the confidence of Arthur and Dick for giving me this truly special opportunity and look forward to working with our exceptional leadership team to grow our business, grow the game and make it more welcoming to all."

About PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Sports and Entertainment and is headquartered in metro-Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com.

