NEW JERSEY, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network proudly presents Dick Vitale, legendary sports broadcaster and former NBA head coach, to talk NCAA basketball. Vitale provides insider knowledge to the resumption of the NCAA and how and when he thinks it should resume regular play.

"My gut feeling is basketball will not start by thanksgiving...why not have stage one in Jan-March, have a conference tourney and then move into March Madness...I don't see it happening in Nov. as is the current plan..." - Dick Vitale, During Guest Appearance.



Less than a day after making this prediction on the sports podcast Wise Kracks the NCAA announced the cancellation of their scheduled fall game plan.



Mr. Vitale went on to make other predictions on the podcast produced by WSN. Will they come true as well? Dick Vitale has one of the longest tenures of anyone associated with the NBA and has been a fixture of American Basketball for many decades.



Wise Kracks is a sports podcast that focuses on giving the listeners an edge over the bookies with weekly in-depth strategy sessions hosted by, Bill Krackomberger and Rosalie Michaels.



Watch this week's episode of Wise Kracks here, and get Krackomberger and Vitale's take on the return of the NCAA and money management within different sports.

CONTACT:

Gustave Seeberg

[email protected]

+4526608652

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/wsn---world-sports-network/r/dick-vitale--nba-hall-of-famer--correctly-predicted-ncaa-s-fall-cancellation-a-day-before-the-fact--,c3168316

SOURCE World Sports Network