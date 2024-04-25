Dickens Sanomi Academy Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Lives, Welcomes Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump-Boulos

PLANTATION, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickens Sanomi Academy, a leading nonprofit school specializing in K-12 education for children with special needs, proudly announces its 10th year anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, the academy will be hosting a celebration and inaugural fundraising gala on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

As part of the festivities, Dickens Sanomi Academy had the distinct honor of welcoming Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump-Boulos to the school on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024. Their visit served as a heartfelt gesture of support for the school's celebration and its enduring mission.

"We were thrilled to welcome Michael and Tiffany to our school as we mark this monumental occasion," said Juliet Sanomi, Principal of Dickens Sanomi Academy. "We express our profound gratitude to them for their visit and the time spent with our students and staff. Their dedication to expanding educational opportunities for children with special needs perfectly aligns with our core values and the transformative impact we strive to achieve every day."

Dickens Sanomi Academy has been a beacon of hope and empowerment for children with diverse learning needs, providing a nurturing and inclusive environment conducive to academic excellence, social-emotional development, and independent living skills. Over the past decade, the academy has positively influenced the lives of countless students and their families, helping them unlock their full potential and pursue their aspirations.

The celebration and fundraising gala serve as a testament to the academy's remarkable journey and the unwavering support of its community. Funds raised during the event will bolster the expansion of programs, improvement of facilities, and the commitment to personalized learning, ensuring that all students receive the resources they need to thrive.

