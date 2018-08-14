Dickey's Barbecue Pit cues the delivery.

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit offers barbecue lovers across the nation the option to enjoy Dickey's Texas-style barbecue from their home or office. From lunch for one to dinner for the whole family, Dickey's delivers for any guest's needs anytime, anywhere.

"At Dickey's, we pride ourselves on catering to our guests' needs and our new delivery options do just that," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We have served delicious, slow-smoked barbecue for the past 77 years and now we look forward to serving our guests in new and innovative ways."