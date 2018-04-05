Dickey's Barbecue Pit: The Nation's Catering Experts

"At Dickey's Barbecue Pit, we want to celebrate every gathering whether it be a wedding or Tuesday afternoon meeting at the office and in our opinion, nothing brings people together better than Dickey's barbecue," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "Each of our Pit Masters nationwide are trained to execute caterings of every size and we are proud to have the opportunity to provide delicious barbecue for the big, or small, events in folks' lives."

Dickey's offers guests multiple catering options including a full-service catering complete with a Pit Master on-site, a delivery buffet, box lunches and party platters. From 20 guests to 2,000, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has guests covered for any celebration.

Guests have the option to request a catering quote at dickeys.com and can also work with a catering expert by calling 866-BARBECUE.

Find your nearest Dickey's location here.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dickeys-barbecue-pit-the-nations-catering-experts-300625223.html

SOURCE Dickey's Barbecue

Related Links

http://www.dickeys.com

