Dickey's Franchisees Take Texas-Style Barbecue on the Road

For Darryl, this new business venture has provided him additional business and he has seen a difference in how customers interact with on-the-go barbecue. Instead of positioning at a specific store, Darryl takes his truck around Marana, Arizona to big venues and events. "Every time the truck goes out, I go out," says Darryl. "I like to take it where I know there is a big crowd of people." He created a limited menu that features easy, on-the-go food, like sandwiches and sliders.

Brendan was looking to break into a different market outside of his four walls. His food truck will expand his and Dickey's footprint in Newark, Delaware and appeal to new guests that he would not typically have at his Dickey's location. "I look forward to opening my food truck, so I can create new relationships with guests from different venues around the area," said Brendan.

