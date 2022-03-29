DICKIES CELEBRATES 100th ANNIVERSARY WITH MADE IN DICKIES CAMPAIGN

Honoring Dickies' blue collar, American roots that have made the brand readily adopted globally, the Made in Dickies campaign will kick off by debuting digital, social and short-form video content on multiple platforms throughout North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Content will feature four real world individuals that encapsulate the Dickies brand: Michelle Cross, long-haul truck driver; LuLu Salas, farmer; Colleen Winfough, restaurant server; Jo Limmori, electrician and Maurice Dedeaux, cleaner. The campaign's creative elements are geared toward celebrating 100 years of Dickies through the individuals that not only built the brand, but the world in which we live.

"Reaching this major milestone has led us to evaluate and examine what has made Dickies a household name for 100 years," said Denny Bruce, Global Brand President, Dickies. "Dickies represents more than just clothing. The brand embodies hardworking people around the world and has transcended into a unique position of cultural relevance. This anniversary represents not only the evolution of Dickies thus far, but the people who've made the brand what it is today."

To amplify the Made in Dickies campaign, Dickies will launch several global consumer activations throughout 2022, marking the brand's heritage in workwear and its adoption into the lifestyle market through a 100th celebratory collection, a documentary, a limited-edition collectible, and a premium digital shopping experience.

The 100 th Collection: An apparel collection that revisits and reimagines Dickies' heritage pieces including denim overalls, pants and chore coat; a khaki matched set; and 100 th graphic t-shirts.

An apparel collection that revisits and reimagines Dickies' heritage pieces including denim overalls, pants and chore coat; a khaki matched set; and 100 graphic t-shirts. Community-Focused Documentary: In partnership with VICE TV, Dickies will unveil a community-focused documentary profiling subcultures and communities across the U.S. that do not quite make into history books but actively honor their heritage while holding on to their legacy.

In partnership with VICE TV, Dickies will unveil a community-focused documentary profiling subcultures and communities across the U.S. that do not quite make into history books but actively honor their heritage while holding on to their legacy. Special Edition Book: Artist and illustrator, Lucas Beaufort , has hand painted custom illustrations over top of archival imagery featuring iconic apparel, workers and vintage advertising for a limited-edition book celebrating Dickies from 1922 through today.

Artist and illustrator, , has hand painted custom illustrations over top of archival imagery featuring iconic apparel, workers and vintage advertising for a limited-edition book celebrating Dickies from 1922 through today. Digital Maker Marketplace: Dickies will launch the brand's first ever digital maker marketplace, allowing consumers access to a curated selection of Dickies' most iconic products, reworked and reimagined by newly established creatives.

Dickies has partnered with global creative agency This Here to produce Made in Dickies and the global amplification events supporting the 100th anniversary. More information regarding specific activations will be made available over the coming months. For more information on Dickies, follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok @dickies and visit the brand's website dickies.com.

About the Dickies® Brand

Founded in 1922 in Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com.

