DICKIES® Launches United by Good Work Campaign

United by Good Work focuses on three purpose-driven communities that are creating meaningful change and celebrating the joys of working together again by nurturing others, addressing basic human needs, and challenging the current system:

Alma Backyard Farms was inspired by juvenile offenders and prisoners eager to transform their lives and communities by giving back to the communities they took from and were taken away from. Alma addresses the issue that people experiencing incarceration have limited opportunities to see and interact with nature and very few opportunities to nurture others.

(Habitat LA) believes that everyone needs a safe, decent, affordable place to live regardless of any views or other distinctions that too often divide us. Shelter is a basic human need and Habitat LA seeks to eliminate substandard housing by making decent, sustainable, and affordable housing a reality. 11:11 Creative Collective is a woman-led art and culture non-profit that partners with artists and the arts community to develop and execute accessible public art installations and arts-related educational programming. 11:11 believes the arts are humanity's loudest voice and the organization works to facilitate its preservation.

"We've all had a lot of time to reflect and, although the past year has not been easy, as a society we're emerging with a new sense of appreciation," said Denny Bruce, Global Brand President, Dickies. "At Dickies, we can't think of a better way to apply that appreciation than by celebrating these communities that are united by good work."

Dickies partnered with global creative house, Dazed, to produce United by Good Work, which will launch through a multi-platform marketing campaign that includes global digital, social media and custom content that personifies communities doing good work.

About the Dickies® Brand

Founded in 1922 in Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For nearly 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com .

