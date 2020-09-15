Dickies® Launches United by Inspiration, United by Dickies Campaign

This digital-first, maker-generated content campaign features Dickies' global community of makers from traditional artisans to culture-drivers in art, music and skateboarding. With global restrictions around capturing makers, the campaign creative – shot by the makers themselves and through Zoom video and film technology - used framing, splitting and stitching together layers of each makers story to include portraits, candid-like action of their craft, and environmental film through the eyes and hands of Dickies' makers.

"We've made a deliberate effort to feature real workers inspiring one another with their creativity and work ethic," said Dickies Global Brand President, Denny Bruce. "We're showing that all around the world makers are shaping this cultural moment in time through action, through work and through creativity and in that, they are never alone."

The campaign features 10 makers juxtaposing their work or passion, global locations and how each maker inspires another. The campaign features: Angelique Taylor and Kip Ritchey, American urban and rural farmers; Klipper Kem, British barber; Johannes Rathmann, German builder; Kate Duncan, Canadian furniture maker and designer; Favour Jonathan, British multidisciplinary artist; David Madero, Mexican metal sculptor; Ma Xiaolong, Chinese dancer and choreographer; Rob Maxfield, British stonemason; and Allysha Le, American professional skateboarder and member of the Dickies Skateboarding team.

Dickies' Eisenhower Jacket will serve as a canvas for each maker and is featured throughout the campaign. Created in the late 1940s the Eisenhower's simple, iconic silhouette features an easy to spot zip closure and pressed collar which are universally recognizable.

Dickies partnered with global creative agency Sid Lee to produce United by Inspiration, United by Dickies which will launch through a multi-platform marketing campaign that includes global digital, social, connected TV and custom content that personifies makers.

"Our goal was to capture makers in an authentic way, in their studios around the world doing the work," said Mariota Essery, Executive Creative Director, Sid Lee. "We wanted the storytelling to reflect how they're working in this moment. Dickies wearers are a global tribe and though they speak many languages, and we had multiple translators on this shoot, they are inspired by each other."

Founded in 1922 in Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own.

