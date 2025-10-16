Dickinson Brands Inc. Celebrates The 5th Annual National Witch Hazel Day on October 21st

Genuine Distilled Witch Hazel Takes the Spotlight in 2025—Celebrated for Its

Versatility on TikTok and Honored with a National Day

EAST HAMPTON, Conn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickinson Brands Inc., the trusted authority in witch hazel for over 150 years, proudly announces the celebration of the 5th Annual National Witch Hazel Day on October 21st. Founded in 2021 by Dickinson Brands Inc., makers of T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel, Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel, and Humphreys Witch Hazel, the day was created to raise awareness around all the skincare uses witch hazel has to offer and to highlight the authentic method of making genuine witch hazel, which Dickinson Brands Inc. has been perfecting for over a century and a half. As the voice of authority on making witch hazel the right way, Dickinson Brands Inc. continues to lead the category by producing USDA Organic witch hazel, crafted according to USP* standards, and always cruelty free and vegan-friendly—certified at every level to ensure purity, quality, and sustainability.

For more than 150 years, the company has taken tremendous pride in how its products are made—starting from where, when, and how they harvest through to the distillation process. Witch hazel branches are hand-harvested from New England forests, with only mature branches removed to ensure the health of the land for future generations. Distillation is the only USP-recognized method to remove impurities and capture the most pure, effective extract of the plant, and it is this commitment to authenticity that sets Dickinson Brands Inc. apart from other brands.

The versatility of witch hazel has recently gone viral on social media, with consumers sharing creative new uses that go far beyond traditional facial skincare. Generations have trusted T.N. Dickinson's 100% Natural Astringent as a first-aid workhorse for cleansing and soothing cuts, scrapes, bug bites, burns, and even newly inked skin. But today's fans are taking it even further—even fresh shaves are getting the witch hazel treatment—the Alcohol-Free Moisturizing Astringent is now a favorite for soothing and comforting newly shaven skin. The brand also has recently introduced their Medicated Cooling Foam and Medicated Cooling Pads for pregnancy, postpartum care, and hemorrhoidal relief.

Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner remains the top-selling toner in the U.S. and has found a new audience on TikTok, where users highlight it as a staple in their after-shower routine. Now, a new wave of enthusiasts are finding even more clever ways to incorporate witch hazel into their daily rituals—from using Dickinson's Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths as a gentle, on-the-go solution to refresh underarms without harsh ingredients, to applying Pore Perfecting Toner on a cotton pad and pressing it under the eyes for an instant, de-puffing refresh. The brand entered the acne category this year with the Clarifying Foam Cleanser and Exfoliating Bubble Toner combining acne-fighting salicylic acid and witch hazel to gently cleanse and remove oil. Meanwhile, Humphreys Witch Hazel offers certified natural and organic solutions for those seeking natural skincare without compromise.

To mark this year's celebration, Dickinson Brands Inc. is offering consumers exclusive savings across its official brand websites and Amazon. On October 20th, shoppers will enjoy 25% off sitewide plus free shipping at dickinsons.com and tndickinsons.com (with free shipping on orders over $20) and at humphreys.com (with free shipping on orders over $25). In addition, Amazon will feature special discounts from October 20–22, making it easier than ever to stock up on genuine witch hazel essentials.

With products available on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and major retailers nationwide, Dickinson Brands Inc. continues to make genuine witch hazel affordable and accessible for all. On October 21st, the company invites everyone to join the celebration by sharing how they use witch hazel in their daily lives with the hashtag #NationalWitchHazelDay.

About Dickinson Brands Inc.

Dickinson Brands Inc.—makers of T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel, Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel, and Humphreys Witch Hazel —is a family-owned company with over 150 years of expertise in producing products always made with 100% genuine witch hazel. With deep roots in manufacturing, the company delivers high-quality formulations across skincare, first aid, and personal care categories.

Committed to harvesting using sustainable methods, Dickinson Brands Inc. uses eco-conscious practices from harvest to distillation. All products maintain clean labels, free from soaps, dyes, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and gluten.

Founded in 1866 by Reverend Thomas Newton Dickinson, the company continues to honor its heritage while embracing innovation—offering trusted products grounded in authenticity and sustainability, bringing consumers products they can trust and feel good about choosing.

*USP, the organization that sets the standards for strength and purity of all OTC active Pharmaceutical ingredients.

