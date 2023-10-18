Dickinson Brands Inc. Celebrates Third Annual National Witch Hazel Day

Bringing Consumers Genuine Witch Hazel from Harvest to Home with High-Value Promotions

EAST HAMPTON, Conn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickinson Brands Inc. family of brands, a pioneer in natural, witch hazel based personal care and first aid, is celebrating the third annual National Witch Hazel Day on October 21st in honor of the botanical wonder of Witch Hazel and its harvesting season. To celebrate this special day founded by Dickinson Brands Inc., the company is offering several high-value promotions on its well-loved products through select retailers, loyalty cards and apps including Ibotta, Amazon, CVS and Walgreens to drive awareness around its sustainable harvesting methods and production practices that create genuine witch hazel.

Dickinson Brands Inc. Dickinson Brands Inc.

"Not all witch hazel is created equal. Our team at Dickinson Brands Inc. produces the highest quality, all-natural witch hazel using drug grade (cGMP) manufacturing techniques for all our products, making us the global leader and authority on genuine witch hazel. For the third annual National Witch Hazel Day, we're excited to celebrate our favorite ingredient, witch hazel, for its remarkable plant power while extending special retail offers to our customers," says Bryan Jackowitz, President of Dickinson Brands Inc. "Dickinson's genuine distilled witch hazel is truly a powerhouse ingredient in skincare, first aid and personal care, and we are honored to educate on the multitude of benefits and uses along with our organic harvesting practices we use to create our witch hazel products."

The witch hazel in every product at Dickinson Brands Inc. is made from USDA certified organic plants sourced from over 33,000 acres of New England forest, the natural habitat of Hamamelis Virginiana (witch hazel), and every Fall, the crop is certified by USDA auditors. The company employs a Harvest Supervisor who oversees the organic audit, field visits, and acts as a liaison between harvesters and the auditor during inspection to facilitate communication.

"It's an honor to be a part of making the Dickinson Brands Inc. portfolio of products trustworthy and effective for consumers to enjoy and love," says Dan Davis, Harvest Supervisor of Dickinson Brands Inc. "Our Witch Hazel is harvested using sustainable methods by generations of expert harvesters, and we selectively cut only mature branches of dormant plants during cold months and always leave enough of the plant to promote regrowth."

Dickinson Brands Inc. offers three unique brands of witch hazel products which are always effective, and always accessible, giving great value and results. Humphreys Witch Hazel, known for its natural, time-honored ingredients paired with the latest trends in skincare, recently added a new alcohol-free Nourishing Cleansing Pad to their existing line of well-loved products. Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel continues to offer their crowd-favorite line of toners, along with their latest line of Toner + Serums, and the recently refreshed Micellar Cleansing Witch Hazel. T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel offers the only First Aid line formulated with 100% natural, clinical grade Witch Hazel USP, and this year launched their newest first aid product, the T.N. Dickinson's Alcohol-Free Moisturizing Astringent. All three Dickinson Brands Inc. brands will be running social media promotions including giveaways where consumers can win products plus branded swag starting today October 18th – October 21st.

National Witch Hazel Day promotions include but are not limited to: High value offers on Humphreys and Dickinson's products on Ibotta; 75% off Dickinson's Micellar Cleansing Witch Hazel on Amazon; and $4 off on any two Dickinson's products at Walgreens and CVS. Join the celebration and learn more about these special promotions on witchhazel.com.

About Humphreys®

Founded in 1854 by Dr. Frederick Humphreys, a pioneer in natural personal care, Humphreys marries the strength of natural, time-honored ingredients with the latest skincare discoveries to provide unbridled beauty. Humphreys is proud to responsibly manufacture their products and offer a vegan, cruelty-free skincare experience free of dyes, sulfates, parabens, gluten and phthalates. Humphreys sources their coveted wild crop witch hazel in the forests of New England. Humphreys Witch Hazel is distinctively wild-harvested to capture the vital plant essence and distilled to preserve its natural potency – not diluted and never polluted with impurities. Embrace the wild way to enrich your skin, delight your senses, and uplift your spirit with Humphreys. Always Be Wild & Free. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or at humphreysusa.com.

About Dickinson's® Original Witch Hazel

Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel is the only choice for the highest grade of Witch Hazel, bringing purity and effectiveness to skincare for over 150 years. The pure power of Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel offers many skin benefits including removing impurities, refining skin, balancing complexion, dissolving excess oil, all while refreshing and nourishing the skin. Dickinson's harvests the most powerful Witch Hazel where it grows naturally on over 33,000 lush acres of New England forest. Dickinson's products are manufactured following eco-friendly practices, ensuring the entire plant-to-bottle process is environmentally responsible and accountable. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or at dickinsonsusa.com

T.N. Dickinson's® Witch Hazel

T.N. Dickinson's is the brand families have trusted for gentle and effective first aid and skincare for over 150 years. To this day, T.N. Dickinson's has stayed true to their commitment to natural clinical care by producing only 100% natural, clinical grade USP* witch hazel. As the primary ingredient, this genuine witch hazel is at the core of all T.N. Dickinson's products with no unnecessary additives, bringing natural, effective, safe products you can feel good using. T.N. Dickinson's is the only all-natural witch hazel effective enough to cleanse, soothe, and treat just about anything from head to toe and gentle enough to use every day. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or at tndickinsons.com.

*USP, the organization that sets the standards for strength and purity of active ingredients.

For Dickinson's and T.N. Dickinson's media inquiries, contact:

Rebel Gail Communications | Stephanie Channell | [email protected]

Rebel Gail Communications | Emily Goldthwait | [email protected] | 212-675-8555

For Humphreys media inquiries, contact:

Creative Media Marketing | Carolanne Coviello | [email protected]

SOURCE Dickinson Brands Inc.