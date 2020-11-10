Dickinson Fleet Services Acquires Interstate Truck Center

INDIANAPOLIS and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickinson Fleet Services ("Dickinson" or "DFS"), along with majority shareholder Ridgemont Equity Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Interstate Truck Center ("Interstate" or "ITC") of Kansas City, MO, forming a unique partnership which will leverage the mobile expertise and capabilities of both companies. Interstate will continue to operate under its founder-led management team and be supported by the DFS platform. This new partnership will cement the combined business as the largest mobile maintenance provider in North America and provide fleets with an increased breadth of services across both scheduled and unscheduled fleet maintenance. The combined entity has mobile power, mobile trailer, and mobile emergency service capabilities across an enhanced footprint, with a combined fleet of 700+ mobile repair units. The partnership will also position DFS and ITC to better capitalize on the shift to mobile maintenance demanded by the fleet maintenance industry today.

"We are very excited to partner with the Interstate team," said Ted Coltrain, Executive Officer at DFS. "ITC has built a strong reputation for providing exceptional and timely emergency mobile repair services nationwide. This strong track record will serve as a solid base to accelerate future growth for both DFS and ITC by expanding our market presence and service offering for new and existing customers."

"The combined service offering of DFS and ITC is a win for us and for our customers. We can now provide a self-performing, full-service solution for our customers across both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, which is truly unique in the industry today," added Mike Dickinson, Executive Officer at DFS.

"Partnering with Dickinson provides us with a unique opportunity to more effectively deliver on our promise to customers of always having knowledgeable, professional technicians available to keep our customers' fleets moving. Together, we will deliver industry-changing commitments to reduce downtime for our customers. The partnership of ITC and DFS is a natural fit and will create tremendous growth opportunities for all involved," said Scott Higgs, President of Interstate Truck Center.

As companies grapple with increasing supply chain complexity, driver shortages, and the impacts of e-commerce, the mobile emergency services offered by DFS and ITC will provide unparalleled value to the customers of both companies by fulfilling the promise to ensure that customers will never have to miss a delivery as a result of an emergency breakdown event. Additionally, the full spectrum of mobile offerings will continue to drive incremental value for North American fleets by minimizing downtime and reducing inefficiencies in the repair cycle.

ITC marks Dickinson's tenth acquisition since 2017. DFS continues to pursue additional acquisition targets across North America. Dickinson was supported in the formation of this partnership by Ice Miller LLP for legal matters and by KSM Business Services, Inc. for financial matters.

About Dickinson Fleet Services

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dickinson Fleet Services has grown to become one of the largest independent fleet maintenance and management companies in the country. DFS is the leading provider of on-site mobile maintenance and repair services nationwide, offering mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers. DFS also services fleet customers with 14 maintenance facilities each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment, and dedicated technician services, combined with an in-house CARES CALL center providing 24/7 maintenance scheduling and emergency repair assistance. DFS has made significant investments in training and technology, including WebWrench® (maintenance tracking and scheduling through proprietary technology) and TRAIT® (real-time reporting and dynamic preventative maintenance inspections processed through a proprietary field service application) and is the only fleet services company in the nation to provide both fleet maintenance and management to its customers nationwide. www.dickinsonfleet.com

About Interstate Truck Center

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Interstate Truck Center has grown rapidly across the nation as the leading provider of emergency mobile services. ITC has industry-leading resources to service its customers, with a 24/7 call center and 175 mobile repair units. ITC has grown quickly and successfully as a result of the Company's dedication to full-service, always-available technicians that keep fleets up and running. www.interstatetruckcenter.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested approximately $4.4 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million in industries in which it has deep expertise, including business and industrial services, energy, healthcare, and technology and telecommunications. www.ridgemontep.com

