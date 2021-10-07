Dickinson Fleet Services Acquires Mobile Fleetcare

INDIANAPOLIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickinson Fleet Services ("Dickinson" or "DFS") announces the acquisition of Mobile Fleetcare, the San Francisco Bay Area's leading provider of fleet maintenance. The acquisition serves to expand and strengthen the geographic reach of DFS in the Northern California region. With the acquisition, Dickinson Fleet Services will look to further expand its mobile offering for medium and heavy-duty trucks and trailers into other markets in Northern California, including Sacramento, San Jose and Fresno, to name a few.

"Mobile Fleetcare has been one of Northern California's most trusted on-site and mobile fleet maintenance providers for more than three decades," said Ted Coltrain, executive officer at DFS. "We are committed to preserving this reputation with Dickinson's technician-first culture, which continues to drive the success of our partners."

"Geographic growth remains a core focus area for Dickinson, and Mobile Fleetcare will play an important role as we expand our Northern California reach," added Mike Dickinson, executive officer at DFS. "We look forward to providing a world-class experience to all fleets in the Northern California region."

"Dickinson was the right partner for Mobile Fleetcare," said Wayne Johnson, owner of Mobile Fleetcare. "Dickinson has the best-in-class technology and customer experience. Additionally, Dickinson will be able to provide great benefits for our employees and continue to develop on our integral customer relationships."

Mobile Fleetcare marks Dickinson's twelfth acquisition since 2017. Under the ownership of Cox Automotive, DFS continues to pursue additional acquisition targets across North America.

About Dickinson Fleet Services

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) has grown to become one of the largest fleet maintenance providers in the country. DFS is the leading provider of on-site mobile maintenance and repair services nationwide, offering mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers through its fleet of more than 700 mobile trucks. DFS also services fleets with its network of 18 maintenance facilities each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment, and dedicated technician services, combined with the nation's largest self-performing 24/7 emergency repair and towing service. Dickinson Fleet Services is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. www.dickinsonfleet.com

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto ® and Xtime ®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

