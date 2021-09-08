Dickinson Fleet Services Demonstrates Leadership at Every Turn

In July, Dickinson surpassed 1,000 technicians nationwide, a remarkable achievement given the severe fleet technician shortage. Some of this growth can be attributed to the continued development of Dickinson Fleet Services and Interstate Truck Center's 24/7 emergency mobile service offering. Other significant milestones for Dickinson Fleet Services included the acquisition of Diesel Minnesota, the opening of new repair shop locations in Philadelphia and Cincinnati, and the expansion of the company's industry-leading FleeTec® Training Academy in Phoenix.

"Our skilled technicians are the engine of our business and the success of our partners," said Mike Dickinson and Ted Coltrain, executive officers, Dickinson Fleet Services. "This is driven by Dickinson's promise of maintenance excellence to our employees and customers, ensuring safety, quality and communications in everything we do."

Technician-First Culture

Dickinson's commitment to its technicians is the foundation of the company's proven track record within the industry. This is a culture that has resulted in technician turnover below the industry average. In addition, Dickinson was recently named a 2021 Great Place to Work®, a certification based entirely on survey responses about employee experience working at Dickinson Fleet Services. This year, 81% of Dickinson Fleet Service team members said it's a great place to work – 22% higher than the average U.S. company.

Safety F.I.R.S.T. Mindset

Safety is the No. 1 priority at Dickinson Fleet Services. However, building a strong safety culture only exists with the belief, attitude, habits and behaviors. Dickinson is driving this culture both on the job and on the road, utilizing cutting-edge safety training, as well as mobile technician best practices and technology to keep technicians safe and customer fleets on the road. This has required effort and involvement from all corners of the organization with a commitment that will make Dickinson a safety leader in the fleet service industry for years to come.

TopTech Trio at TMCSuperTech

Dickinson Fleet Services will send three of the company's leading technicians to compete in TMCSuperTech, North America's premier skills competition for professional commercial vehicle technicians. The two-day event held in conjunction with TMC's Fall Meeting consists of various written and hands-on skills challenges, as well as a technician training fair, featuring numerous job-training classes that qualify for NATEF continuing education units. Representatives from Dickinson Fleet Services include 2021 TopTech Grand Champions Brandon Monroe, Zach Nikorak and Jeremy Piepmeier, who were named winners of Dickinson's 5th Annual TopTech Skills Competition Finals in August.

About Dickinson Fleet Services

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) has grown to become one of the largest fleet maintenance providers in the country. DFS is the leading provider of on-site mobile maintenance and repair services nationwide, offering mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers through its fleet of more than 700 mobile trucks. DFS also services fleets with its network of 18 maintenance facilities each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment, and dedicated technician services, combined with the nation's largest self-performing 24/7 emergency repair and towing service. Dickinson Fleet Services is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. www.dickinsonfleet.com

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto ® and Xtime ®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Dickinson Fleet Services