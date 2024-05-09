Past and present WNBA players to join the tour and help the next generation of girls find their confidence on and off the court

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) announced their fourth annual It's Her Shot tour, which will stop in six cities across the country –– New Haven, New York City, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Los Angeles –– between May and October 2024. Past and present WNBA players and other notable basketball figures will join DICK'S and Nike at each stop of the tour to participate in practice drills, skills clinics, and courtside chats. At the conclusion of this year, It's Her Shot will have hosted an event in all 12 WNBA markets.

DICK’S Sporting Goods and Nike Announce Fourth Annual It’s Her Shot Tour

Offering a full day of competitive and educational fun, It's Her Shot events include pick-up games, pro-led practice drills, courtside chats with professional players, coaches and legends, product giveaways, footwear trialing of the latest Nike releases and sports bra fittings to help athletes find the proper fit so that they can move with comfort and confidence.

Led by San Dixon, Player Development Expert and Clinic Director, and an all-female group of coaches, It's Her Shot events are free to attend with spots filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Athletes between 8-18 years old are eligible to participate and can sign-up online at itshershot.com .

This year's tour dates and locations are as follows:

May 11 : New Haven, CT – Insports Center

New Haven, CT June 22 : New York City, NY – Basketball City

New York City, NY – July 21 : Phoenix, AZ – Inspire Courts (WNBA All-Star Weekend)

Phoenix, AZ – August 17 : Indianapolis, IN – Best Choice Fieldhouse

– September 14 : Chicago, IL – TBD

Chicago, IL – October 19 : Los Angeles, CA – TBD

Even though interest in women's sports is rising, teenage girls are dropping out of sports at a higher rate than boys. It's Her Shot was created to help empower young female athletes to take their place on the court with confidence, find joy in playing and connecting with their teammates, and see a future enabled by the skills sport teaches.

"As a company deeply rooted in the belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S Sporting Goods is thrilled to partner with Nike once again for the fourth annual It's Her Shot tour," said Mark Rooks, DICK'S Sporting Goods VP of Creative, Sponsorships & Entertainment. "We look forward to reaching more young athletes and furthering our mission to create sports communities that support and expand accessibility to play."

Since its debut in 2021, It's Her Shot has stopped in 9 cities, hosted more than 2,000 youth athletes, and donated $260,000 to youth organizations across the country. This year, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation will award $60,000 in Sports Matter Grants to community partners in each city to ensure that more girls have access to sport and can thrive on and off the court.

