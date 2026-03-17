DICK'S Sporting Goods and NIKE, Inc. Enlist Dave "Lil Dicky" Burd and Diana Taurasi to Find the Next Generation of Hoopers with "The Scouts Are Out" Campaign

In the anthem spot, which draws inspiration from movie trailer storytelling, rapper and comedian Dave "Lil Dicky" Burd and WNBA legend Diana Taurasi play veteran scouts on the hunt for the next generation of hoopers. Their go-to scouting grounds? A place where future and present stars of the game walk right through the doors – DICK'S Sporting Goods. With cameos from 2024 NBA Champion and NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, 2024 WNBA Champion and WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu, 2025 NBA Champion and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and the consensus top high school recruit Tyran Stokes, "The Scouts are Out" positions DICK'S "the best place you could ever scout anything".

"March is when the spotlight gets brighter for basketball players everywhere," said Melissa Christian, VP of Brand Building at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We're having fun with that idea by celebrating how everyone from household names to the next wave of talent comes to DICK'S, because they know we have the gear, and expertise, they need to level-up their game."

The campaign is running now across broadcast, online video and social media, with the remaining spots releasing over the coming weeks. Hoopers and fans everywhere can gear up for March at DICK'S locations nationwide, online at DICKS.com and on the DICK'S mobile app.

"The Scouts are Out" marks the second time DICK'S and NIKE, Inc. have joined forces on an ad campaign of this caliber. The first time was in 2023 when the brands collaborated on "Sports Change Lives", which consisted of personal stories from 10 Nike and Jordan Brand athletes, spotlighting the ways sports have changed their lives.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

Media Contacts

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.