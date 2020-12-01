Dick's Sporting Goods And The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation Deliver The Magic Of Sport To 10,000 Kids With The Help Of Candace Parker, Matt Ryan, Blake Griffin And The Pittsburgh Penguins

Between November 27 and December 21, the Giving Truck will travel to eight cities across the U.S. – New York City, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, New Orleans and Atlanta – and provide children from sports organizations in under-resourced communities the gear they need to stay in the game.

Professional athletes Candace Parker, Blake Griffin, Matt Ryan and members of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, including Zach Aston-Reese, Marcus Pettersson, Phil Bourque and mascot Iceburgh, will help The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation virtually surprise kids at select stops along the Giving Truck route. Using video technology that has been built into the Giving Truck, kids will have a chance to talk to athletes who are helping inspire the next generation. The Foundation also enlisted the help of artist and Brooklyn-native Jordan Moss to design the colorful and eye-catching artwork displayed on the Giving Truck.

"At DICK'S, we believe deeply in the power of sports, and we are excited to deploy the Giving Truck to bring holiday magic to young athletes," said Lauren Hobart, President of DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "The Giving Truck symbolizes the importance of sports for all kids and all communities, and raises awareness of our long-standing mission to inspire and enable sports participation, while also delivering some much-needed holiday cheer."

To highlight the importance of giving back to these youth sports organizations, DICK'S Sporting Goods created a short film featuring the Co-op City Tennis Club, which is part of New York Junior Tennis & Learning. An inspiring club with a rich history, the Co-Op City Tennis Club is located in the Bronx, N.Y. and was formed for adults and children in 1983 by Lorraine Alexander and her late husband Milton. The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation recently surprised the club and NYJT&L with a $100,000 Sports Matter grant and new tennis equipment, all captured as part of the film.

To help lessen the risks of COVID-19, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation pre-selected a number of young athletes from youth sports organizations to distribute gifts to from the Giving Truck in the eight cities it's visiting this holiday season. Foundation Partner Good Sports – goodsports.org – has prepacked gifts for each individual child at these organizations, ensuring each has their own equipment to safely enjoy the sports they love.

Throughout the holiday season, all DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy locations are also collecting donations and continue to support youth sports teams, leagues, organizations and schools in need.

Customer Donations: Customers can donate to The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter program in a number of ways including at the in-store checkout or at SportsMatter.org. All donations will directly support youth sports programs across the country in the form of monetary grants, equipment or facility improvements.

Through the end of January, store associates at the company's more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy stores nationwide will have the ability to provide local youth sports teams, leagues or schools in need with monetary grants through The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Community Grant Program. This is the third year of this store-based grant program. DonorsChoose: From December 1 through December 7 , The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation will triple-match donations to all Sports Matter projects on DonorsChoose. This means, for example, that every $20 donation to qualifying projects will become $60 for those teams in need. Since 2015, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation has partnered with DonorsChoose to help more than 550,000 student athletes across all 50 states stay involved in sports with more than $8.5 million in donations.

Since 2014, DICK'S and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation have committed over $145 million to support young athletes through its Sports Matter initiative. Sports Matter raises awareness for the youth sports funding crisis as the fight to save youth sports continues across the U.S.

For more information on how your team can apply for funding or to donate to Sports Matter, please visit SportsMatter.org .

