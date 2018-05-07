DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May

DICK'S Sporting Goods – May 2018 Grand Openings City/State Store Location Grand Opening Celebration Dates Aurora, CO Southlands Town Center 6305 S. Main Street Aurora, CO 80016 May 19 through May 20 West Long Branch, NJ Consumer Centre 310 NJ-36 West Long Branch, NJ 07764 May 25 through May 27 Gurnee, IL Gurnee Mills 6140 West Grand Ave. Gurnee, IL 60031 May 25 through May 27 McAllen, TX Las Tiendas Plaza 716 E. Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503 May 25 through May 27

With these new stores opening, DICK'S will now have 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states. The new DICK'S locations will bring approximately 280 collective jobs to four communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for these stores.

"Connecting to our customers and being part of the communities where they live, work and play is important to us," said Scott Hudler, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We are excited to become a bigger part of the communities in Aurora, West Long Branch, Gurnee and McAllen with the opening of these new stores, providing our customers with quick and convenient access to thousands of products from top, national brands and best-in-class customer service from our expert associates."

Customers can expect to find top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Ethos, as well as key national vendors like Nike, Under Armour and adidas.

For each grand opening weekend, customers will receive the chance to win great prizes and meet special guests, such as former New York right fielder Darryl Strawberry** in West Long Branch, New Jersey, Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson** in Gurnee, Illinois, and former Dallas defensive end Charles Haley** in McAllen, Texas.

Visit dicks.com/Southlands, dicks.com/WestLongBranch, dicks.com/Gurnee and dicks.com/McAllen for full details on the Grand Opening celebrations, including giveaways, promotions, special guests and brand activations.

**WRISTBAND REQUIRED! Wristbands are distributed on a first-come, first served basis beginning at store open on the day of event only. Limited Quantity. Limit one wristband per person. Must be present to receive wristband. Must have a wristband and must be in the Special Appearance line prior to the start of the appearance to receive an autograph. Times and appearances are subject to change without notice. See store for details.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 5, 2018, the Company operated more than 720 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering a comprehensive range of services including technology solutions such as online registration and league management services, and mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping; team gear such as uniforms and equipment, fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Press Room or Investor Relations pages at dicks.com.

CONTACTS : DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, press@dcsg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-announces-grand-opening-of-four-new-stores-in-may-300643592.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

Related Links

http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

