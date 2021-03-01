DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four Stores in Four States in March

DICK'S Sporting Goods locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own vertical brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations will offer deep discounts on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands with hundreds of items 70% off or more.

DICK'S Sporting Goods store locations will host ribbon cutting ceremonies to kick off their opening weekend celebrations and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit dicks.com/Lewisville, dicks.com/Summerlin and dicks.com/Rockford for full details on the Grand Openings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Lewisville, TX Lakepointe Towne Crossing 723 Hebron Parkway, Unit 24 Lewisville, TX 75057 March 5 – March 7 Las Vegas, NV Crossroads Commons 8825 W Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89117 March 5 – March 7 Rockford, IL Forest Plaza 6449 E. State Street Rockford, IL 61108 March 20 – March 21

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Pittsburgh, PA Ross Towne Center 7219 McKnight Road Pittsburgh, PA 15237 March 31

Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 730 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

