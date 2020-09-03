DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Three Stores in Three States in September

These new stores will bring approximately 150 collective jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods store locations will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off their opening weekend celebrations and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit dicks.com/SanAntonio, dicks.com/MyrtleBeach and golfgalaxy.com/Westminster for full details on the Grand Openings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates San Antonio, TX San Pedro Crossing 321 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 112

San Antonio, TX 78216 September 11 –

September 13

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Myrtle Beach, SC Coastal Grand Mall 300 Coastal Grand Circle Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 September 18 –

September 20

Golf Galaxy City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Westminster, CO Westminster City Center Marketplace 9330 Sheridan Blvd Westminster, CO 80031 September 26 –

September 27

Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 730 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and 97 Golf Galaxy locations nationwide in 47 states.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, Taylormade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of August 1, 2020, Golf Galaxy operated 95 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.

